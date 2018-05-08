Nevada County supervisors offer CEO job to Assistant CEO Alison Lehman

Nevada County supervisors on Tuesday offered the job of CEO to Alison Lehman.

Lehman, 44, has served as assistant CEO since 2012. She would succeed current CEO Rick Haffey, who announced in December his plan to retire this fall.

The job is contingent upon Haffey’s retirement and contract negotiations, Supervisor Ed Scofield said.

Lehman began her career with Nevada County in 2001.

Starting as a program manager with the county’s Department of Social Services, Lehman moved to the Health & Human Services Agency before becoming Public Health’s interim director in 2004.

In 2005 she became the director of the county’s Department of Social Services. She stayed in that role until 2012, when she became the assistant CEO.