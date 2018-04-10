Nevada County Supervisor Richard Anderson endorses John Foster for sheriff: release

From a release:

The Foster for Sheriff 2018 Campaign is pleased to announce the endorsements of Nevada County Supervisor Richard Anderson (2013-2020), former Supervisor Ted Owens (2015-2012) and former Supervisor Barbara Green (2001-2004).

Anderson, who has served as Supervisor of District 5 for the past five years, stated, "I am endorsing John Foster for Sheriff because of his long experience in law enforcement and because he will strive to treat all regions of Nevada County fairly."

Foster is honored to have earned the endorsement of these three present and past Supervisors representing the Truckee region, the town of Washington and parts of Nevada City including the Cooper Road area.

Foster is a 35-year veteran of law enforcement and a recognized leader in Community Policing. He was Chief of Police in Grass Valley for over 17 years, Past President of the Central Sierra Police Chiefs Association and is active in numerous local and professional public safety organizations, including past Chair of the Grass Valley Nevada County Chamber of Commerce. Foster also serves a number of non-profit boards and is an avid community volunteer.

