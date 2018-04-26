Nevada County releases draft marijuana ordinance
April 26, 2018
Nevada County officials propose that people who disobey a new marijuana ordinance be fined up to $25,000 per violation per year.
Those penalties are just one part of a 27-page draft ordinance released Thursday.
The ordinance, up for discussion at a special called 9 a.m. Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting, details several aspects of cannabis cultivation. Grow sizes, appropriate zoning and setbacks are described in the draft document.
County staff will deliver a presentation to supervisors about the ordinance. No vote will occur Tuesday on the proposed rules.
"It’ll be another discussion and direction item," said Alison Barratt-Green, county counsel.
