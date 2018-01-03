Nevada County jury reaches no decision on sanity of Jason Schuller in murder case

Jurors in the murder trial of Jason Schuller on Wednesday could reach no decision about his sanity at the time of the crime, forcing attorneys to schedule a new trial for March 6.

Schuller, 36, was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the March 2016 shooting death of William Tackett, 67. Having pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, Schuller then proceeded to a second phase of his trial. In that phase jurors had to decide if he was insane at the time.

Jurors deliberated for over two days before reaching a stalemate.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said he was disappointed, though he called jurors conscientious.

"The defendant still remains convicted of first-degree murder," Walsh said.