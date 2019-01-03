Nevada County deputies respond to report of shooting
Nevada County authorities said they responded Thursday afternoon to reports of someone being shot on Sweetland Road.
Deputies received the call at 12:49 p.m. about a car wreck in the 26000 block of Sweetland Road, Sgt. Robert Jakobs said.
"There was a report of an individual being shot," he added.
Officers were en route to the scene at 1:05 p.m.
