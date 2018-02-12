Nevada County authorities charge 71-year-old man with burglary
February 12, 2018
A 71-year-old Oroville man facing a second-degree burglary charge remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under a $250,000 bond, authorities said.
Deputies arrested Michael Kent Sturgell on Sunday in Butte County after linking him to a local burglary involving the theft of firearms, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf and reports state.
"He tried to pawn some items in Oroville and we caught him," Bringolf added.
