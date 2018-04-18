Nevada County authorities: 1 dead in airport fire (VIDEO)
April 18, 2018
Authorities say one person died in a Wednesday morning hangar fire at the Nevada County Airport.
The fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a hangar occupied by Sierra Mountain Aviation Inc., 13308 Nevada City Ave, Grass Valley. Three people were in the hangar at the time. First-responders performed CPR on a man before he was pronounced deceased. A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A third person escaped, authorities said.
Firefighters said they had the blaze under control in under an hour.
