Nevada County authorities: 1 dead in airport fire (VIDEO)

Firefighters use a metal cutting saw to cut ventilation holes in the door of the Cirrus Aircraft service hangar at the Nevada County Airport in Grass Valley where a fire killed one and injured two others Wednesday morning. There is no dedicated fire department at the airport, though responding agencies arrived on the scene within minutes.

Authorities say one person died in a Wednesday morning hangar fire at the Nevada County Airport.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a hangar occupied by Sierra Mountain Aviation Inc., 13308 Nevada City Ave, Grass Valley. Three people were in the hangar at the time. First-responders performed CPR on a man before he was pronounced deceased. A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A third person escaped, authorities said.

Firefighters said they had the blaze under control in under an hour.