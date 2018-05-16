Information missing from some voter guides about Measure D, Nevada County elections office says

UPDATE at 1 p.m.:

The elections office said 9,777 voters didn’t receive information on Measure D in their voter information guides.

Initially posted:

The Nevada County elections office has mailed additional information to voters after learning some people didn’t receive any documentation about Measure D, authorities said.

The omission affects no sample or official ballots for the Grass Valley school bond measure. Instead the information is missing from voter information guides only, elections officials said.

"We deeply regret this error and any inconvenience to affected voters," a release states.

Information about the measure also is available online.

The measure, on the June 5 ballot, asks voters to approve $18.8 million in bonds. The projected tax rate is 2.4 cents per $100 of a property’s assessed value.