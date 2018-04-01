I-80 wrecks near Colfax, Cape Horn area stall traffic
April 1, 2018
UPDATE at 1:48 p.m.:
Interstate 80 is closed westbound at Secret Town, mile marker 37, because of a car fire. Officials have no estimated time of reopening. A detour is provided, authorities state.
Initially posted:
California Highway Patrol is at the scene of two wrecks on Interstate 80, one by Colfax and the other near the Cape Horn area.
Westbound traffic is significantly hindered in the area, and is backed up to Gold Run. Eastbound traffic appears mostly unaffected, Caltrans states.
Both wrecks happened between 12:30 and 1 p.m., CHP states.
Check back for updates.
