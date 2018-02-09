(VIDEO) Grass Valley police: Number of people detained, 1 shotgun found

Grass Valley police say they’ve detained a number of people after responding Friday afternoon to reports of suspects entering an Arcadia Drive home with a shotgun.

Police said no shots were fired and no one hurt in connection with the incident in the 100 block of Arcadia Drive.

Nick Ullom, who lives nearby, said officers arrived around 12:10 p.m. They exited their vehicles, crossed the street and began yelling at people to get down.

﻿

"I just walked up and they had guns out, so I stayed back," Ullom said.

Sgt. Jason Perry said police responded to reports of four people entering a home.

"A firearm was seen and they were seen entering the house," he added. "One loaded shotgun was recovered so far."

Recommended Stories For You

Check back for more on this story.