Car fire stymies traffic on Boulder Street in Nevada City

UPDATE at 10:55 a.m.:

Traffic has returned to normal, Caltrans states.

Initially posted:

An Easter morning car fire on Boulder Street in Nevada City has stopped traffic on the road, the California Highway Patrol states.

Authorities responded to the fire around 9:50 a.m, finding the vehicle in the middle of the road, reports state.

The fire has stalled traffic between Park Avenue and Upper Park Avenue, CHP said.