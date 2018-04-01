Car fire stymies traffic on Boulder Street in Nevada City
April 1, 2018
UPDATE at 10:55 a.m.:
Traffic has returned to normal, Caltrans states.
Initially posted:
An Easter morning car fire on Boulder Street in Nevada City has stopped traffic on the road, the California Highway Patrol states.
Authorities responded to the fire around 9:50 a.m, finding the vehicle in the middle of the road, reports state.
The fire has stalled traffic between Park Avenue and Upper Park Avenue, CHP said.
