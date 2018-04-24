BREAKING: Nevada County looks to extend contract with Sammie’s Friends

Nevada County authorities said Tuesday they will stop negotiations with Placer County and work with Sammie’s Friends to extend the local group’s contract to operate the animal shelter.

Sheriff Keith Royal said he spoke Tuesday with Curt Romander, who along with Cheryl Wicks cofounded Sammie’s Friends, about extending their contract. He also wants to discuss their organization’s future once Romander and Wicks leave the daily operations to others.

"We know this is a sensitive issue," Royal said. "We’re trying to find a win-win in this."

Check back for more on this story.