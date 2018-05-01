BREAKING: Arrest made in homicide of Pamela Diane DeGrio

Nevada County authorities said Tuesday that they’ve charged Michael Kent Sturgell, 71, in connection with the February homicide of Pamela Diane DeGrio.

Sturgell, currently in the Nevada County Jail on a burglary accusation, now faces a murder charge in connection with DeGrio’s death. Authorities linked him to the death through a firearm stolen from her home around the time of her death. That weapon recently was recovered in Butte County, along with other firearms taken in the burglary that authorities linked to Sturgell, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said in an email.

"These firearms were determined to have been fenced by Mr. Sturgell shortly after Ms. DeGrio's death," Bringolf said.

Sturgell was married to DeGrio, but they divorced over 40 years ago.

