UPDATE: Animal cruelty charge filed in Simply Country case
November 17, 2017
Prosecutors on Friday filed a felony charge of animal cruelty against Nicholas Chittock, general manager of two Simply Country locations, accusing him of depriving animals of food and shelter, Nevada County court records state.
The charge alleges that Chittock unlawfully deprived a piglet and birds of necessary sustenance, drink and shelter, subjecting them to needless suffering.
"The volume of deceased animals," District Attorney Cliff Newell said of the reason for filling the charge. "The statements from the two veterinary doctors involved. That the reason for most of the deceased birds was severe neglect and malnourishment and lack of water."
The accusation stems from the Nov. 2 discovery of some 360 live birds and 58 dead ones from the Harvest Lane business in Rough and Ready. Nevada County Animal Control officers went to the business after receiving a tip about an injured piglet, authorities have said.
Chittock at the time said he’d never before faced accusations of neglect, adding that some people have blown the situation out of proportion.
