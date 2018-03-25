2 Nevada Union High School students die in car wreck, administrator says
March 25, 2018
Nevada Union High School students Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner died Sunday in a car wreck south of Sacramento, a high school administrator said.
Nielson was driving when an apparent drunk driver collided with his vehicle, killing him. Gardner was life-flighted to a Modesto hospital, where he died, said Paul Lundberg, principal of Colfax High School and a former assistant principal at Nevada Union.
A third Nevada Union student is in the hospital and is expected to recover, Lundberg added.
"We are all devastated as both were close to many at the two schools," Lundberg said.
Nevada Union Principal Kelly Rhoden said Sunday night that she’s speaking with families. She declined to give specifics.
"It’s been a whirlwind of a day, a tragic day," she said.
