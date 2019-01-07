The wood guru: A career that has won international recognition started with a fib

Raymond Kinman was 20 years old and living in Tahoe when he learned he and his partner had a baby on the way.

His gigs as a bass player and singer weren't going to cut it when it came to paying the bills, so he started looking for side jobs. When a friend who was opening a North Tahoe restaurant asked if he knew how to carve a wood sign, Kinman said he "told the truth in advance."

"I said, 'Yeah, sure, I can do that,'" he recalled, with a laugh. "I was determined to learn. I had no woodworking experience, no tools, no shop, no money and no clue."

By Kinman's standards, the sign turned out "terrible," but it was good enough for his restaurant friend, who traded "terrible" food for the sign, making it what Kinman deemed "an even trade."

While the restaurant didn't last long, it did launch Kinman's career as a self-taught woodcarver, artist and designer. After borrowing $30 from his dad to buy tools, work started trickling in.

"I spent a lot of time working solo, honing my skills," he said. "But being a self-employed artist in Tahoe was tough — there were a lot of Top Ramen years."

After an especially rough year, Kinman, his wife and baby decided to move in with his parents in Southern California to save money.

"I wanted to move down there for the music gigs," he said. "But I started having some success with woodworking projects on the side. Business started to pick up."

Perhaps Kinman's natural talent was imprinted in his DNA. His great, great, great grandfather was also a musician and woodworker. He reportedly hand-carved chairs for four separate presidents, including Lincoln.

Kinman's first big project in the early 90s was making all the signs for the shopping center adjacent to the Queen Mary in Long Beach. The project won him an international design award.

But his life changed forever when a graphic designer who worked for the Walt Disney Company spotted a sign Kinman had carved for a Claim Jumper restaurant. He turned out to be the senior graphic designer for Walt Disney Imagineering, which is responsible for the creation, design, and construction of Disney theme parks and attractions worldwide.

"The image in the carving was of a man panning for gold," said Kinman. "The Disney designer saw the sign and said, 'I want that guy.' It was just pure luck."

Terrified, he was called in to interview before a daunting committee of Disney artists and designers, "the best of the best," he said.

It paid off.

"They gave me my first gig — the Indiana Jones Adventure sign," said Kinman. "It was intimidating at first because there was constant art direction, intense scrutiny and attention to detail. But as time went on, they were very supportive and it started to feel more like play."

This marked a turning point in Kinman's career, and clearly music would now be taking a back seat. He went on to enjoy a working relationship with Disney from 1992 through 2004. Much of his portfolio from Walt Disney Imagineering includes Slide Mountain, Critter Country, The Many Adventures of Pooh, Country Bear Playhouse, Pocahontas Store, Tarzan's Treehouse, Animal Kingdom, Mickey's Toontown, Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar and many more.

After years of intensive work and cultivating a stellar portfolio, Kinman opted to branch off and work independently for hard-core Disney collectors and explore architectural carving. Today his carved doors, fireplace mantels and furniture can be found in many celebrity homes, including those of Frank Zappa, Paul Newman, Roseanne Barr, Brian Jones and others.

In 2010, Kinman and his family moved to Grass Valley and he now has thousands of woodcarvings under his belt. His three children and six siblings are also artists and musicians. For eight years, he could also be found playing with the Main Street Revival band on Wednesday nights at the Holbrooke Hotel.

On Feb. 9, Kinman will be the featured guest on the premiere episode of the PBS television series, "The American Woodshop." The popular show, now in its 26th season, has more than 100 million viewers worldwide, said Kinman.

Looking forward, the veteran woodworker does not see a day when he will put down his tools and retire. He loves what he does and it's cheaper than psychotherapy, he said. Lately, however, he has turned some of his focus to teaching his craft to others. Students have flown in from all over the country to learn from his skill and expertise.

"I'm getting older — it's time to pass the torch," he said. "The way things are going, handmade stuff is getting more rare. I would like to see this art passed along. I love seeing complete beginners look at their finished work with amazement. Suddenly, with such pride, they're holding something beautiful they've made with their very own hands."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com. To see more of Kinman's work, visit http://www.woodcarverguru.com.