State Senate District 1 election results: See who’s winning

9:54 p.m.

Two Republican assemblymen are in first and second place for the District 1 state Senate seat, with 62.3 percent of precincts reporting.

Kevin Kiley has 41,398 votes, or 28.7 percent. Brian Dahle has 40,229 votes, or 27.9 percent.

Democrat Silke Pflueger has 38,162 votes, or 26.5 percent. Republican Rex Hime has 12,905 votes, or 9 percent. Republican Theodore Dziuba has 2,711 votes, or 1.9 percent.

The vote totals reflect 303 out of 486 precincts.

If no candidate gets 50 percent plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June runoff.

9:37 p.m.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has maintained his lead in the District 1 state Senate race with 60.1 percent of precincts reporting.

Kiley has 41,206 votes, or 28.8 percent. Republican Assemblyman Brian Dahle has 39,726 votes, or 27.8 percent.

Democrat Silke Pflueger has 37,940 votes, or 26.5 percent. Republican Rex Hime has 12,812 votes, or 9 percent. Republican Theodore Dziuba has 2,662 votes, or 1.9 percent.

The current vote totals reflect 292 precincts out of 486.

9:25 p.m.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is back in the lead with 54.1 percent of precincts reporting in the District 1 state Senate race.

Kiley has 41,167 votes, or 28.8 percent. Republican Assemblyman Brian Dahle has 39,607 votes, or 27.8 percent.

Democrat Silke Pflueger has 37,886 votes, or 26.5 percent. Republican Rex Hime has 12,795 votes, or 9 percent. Republican Theodore Dziuba has 2,654 votes, or 1.9 percent.

The current vote totals reflect 263 precincts out of 486.

9:10 p.m.

The District 1 state Senate race is too close to call with only 39.5 percent of precincts reporting.

Republican Kevin Kiley is currently in the lead with 40,899 votes, or 29.5 percent. Democrat Silke Pflueger is in second with 37,418 votes, or 27 percent.

Republican Brian Dahle has 36,870 votes, or 26.6 percent. Republican Rex Hime has 12,489 votes, or 9 percent. Republican Theodore Dziuba has 2,593 votes, or 1.9 percent.

The vote totals reflect 192 of 386 precincts.

District 1 comprises 11 counties, including Nevada County.

If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June runoff.

8:55 p.m.

Democrat Silke Pflueger has taken Nevada County with 8,754 votes, or 40.3 percent, in the District 1 state Senate race.

Republican Brian Dahle is in second place in the county with 7,655 votes, or 35.2 percent.

Republican Kevin Kiley took 2,255 votes, or 10.4 percent; Republican Rex Hime has 1,394 votes, or 6.4 percent; and Republican Theodore Dziuba has 402 votes, or 1.8 percent.

These vote totals reflect Nevada County only. Check back for districtwide totals as the night progresses.

8:48 p.m.:

Republican Assemblyman Brian Dahle has taken the lead with 39.1 percent of precincts reporting.

Dahle has 34,877 votes, or 29.4 percent. Democrat Silke Pflueger has 32,171 votes, or 27.1 percent.

Republican Kevin Kiley has 31,868 votes, or 26.9 percent; Republican Rex Hime has 10,714 votes, or 9 percent; and Republican Theodore Dziuba has 2,295 votes, or 1.9 percent.

The current vote totals reflect 190 of 486 precincts.

8:30 p.m.

Republican Kevin Kiley has maintained his lead with almost 23 percent of precincts reporting in the District 1 state Senate race.

Kiley has 26,794 votes, or 34 percent. Democrat Silke Pflueger is second with 20,909 votes, or 26.6 percent.

Republican Brian Dahle has 17,370 votes, or 22.1 percent; Republican Rex Hime has 7,941 votes, or 10.1 percent; and Republican Theodore Dziuba has 1,478 votes, or 1.9 percent.

The vote totals reflect 111 out of 486 precincts.

If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June runoff.

8:20 p.m.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has the lead in the state Senate District 1 race with 6 percent of precincts reporting.

Kiley has 13,798 votes, or 37.9 percent. In second place is Democrat Silke Pflueger with 9,414 votes, or 25.8 percent.

Republican Brian Dahle has 7,116 votes, or 19.5 percent; Republican Rex Hime with 3,657 votes, or 10 percent; and Republican Theodore Dziuba with 550 votes, or 1.5 percent.

The current vote totals reflect 29 of 486 precincts across 11 counties.

7:50 p.m.

Five candidates are running for the state Senate District 1 seat: Republicans Brian Dahle, 53, of Bieber; Theodore Dziuba, 34, of Placerville; Rex Hime, 70, of Sacramento; Kevin Kiley, 34, of Rocklin; and Democrat Silke Pflueger, 53, of Truckee.

Democrat Steve Baird, whose name appeared on the ballot, dropped out of the race.

All vote centers, polling locations and ballot drop-off sites close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will start coming in afterward.