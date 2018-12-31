Spiritual Support Team leader lands Hospitality House award
December 31, 2018
Night of Giving took place on Dec. 22, and every year during the event, one volunteer of Hospitality House is awarded the Utah Phillips Love-in-Action award, according to a release.
This year the honor was given to loyal volunteer and confidant, Rob Cairns.
"He started and leads the Spiritual Support Team," said Hospitality House's Executive Director Nancy Baglietto, on stage at Night of Giving. "He has offered comfort and support to many in some dark times by caring for a man in his last moments of life and then he helped to celebrate that life by performing the memorial service. He is willing to help Hospitality House staff in so, so many ways. From handyman to prayer, he is always willing to help."
When Cairns accepted his award, he gave a speech that left some in tears.
"It's the real human beings that Hospitality House serves because they're not those people, they're us …" Cairns said. "They're Joe and Tony and Terry and Nancy and Jenny — real people … The stories I hear have transformed my life because these are the most resilient, the most courageous, the most loving people I have ever met. It has totally changed my life.
"Somebody recently asked me, 'Why do you do this?' … The words that came out of my mouth were, 'Because I love them. Because they are special to me.'"
Previous Utah Phillips award winners include Robert Wallis, Cindy Maple, Joanna Robinson, Carole and David Morris, Francene Holland, Fred Skeen, Mary Liebke, Julie Holmes and Mikail Graham.
For more information on volunteering, go to hhshelter.org/volunteer, or contact volunteer manager Frank Gates at 530-615-0805.
Source: Hospitality House
