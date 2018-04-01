Sabrina Distura, accused in deaths of Nevada Union students, released on bond, authorities say

Sabrina Distura, the 21-year-old San Jose woman accused in the deaths of two Nevada Union High School students, is free on bond after her release from the hospital, authorities said.

Authorities booked Distura Saturday night into the Merced County Jail on felony charges of vehicular homicide and two DUI accusations. She made her $100,000 bond early Sunday, jail records state.

Accused in the deaths of 17-year-old Tyler Nielson and 16-year-old Justin Gardner, Distura was hospitalized for almost a week after the March 25 crash near Los Banos.

According to authorities, Distura crossed the Interstate 5 median and collided with a car driven by Nielson, who died at the scene. Gardner died later that day at a hospital.

A third Nevada Union student, 16-year-old Dawson Fay, suffered a broken hip in the wreck, school officials said.