Nevada County wreck: Fuel tanker, pickup collide near Highway 20, Interstate 80; tanker explodes, is on fire
January 31, 2018
UPDATE at 11:56 p.m.:
CHP states that Highway 20 is closed from Uren Street in Nevada City to Interstate 80. There’s no estimate when the road might reopen.
UPDATE at 11:35 p.m.:
CHP Officer Chris Nave said authorities can’t yet reach the wreck scene because of the flames, which reach 40- to 50-feet high. The status of the occupants is unknown.
"We’re waiting for the scene to be safe before we can approach," he said.
UPDATE at 11:06 a.m.:
Recommended Stories For You
The California Highway Patrol states Highway 20 is closed eastbound in Nevada City and westbound at its intersection with Interstate 80.
UPDATE at 10:42 a.m.:
Steve Corso said he was one of the first people on the scene of the wreck. He saw the tanker overturned and a large fire.
"I had to back off because stuff started exploding," he said. "It looks like a lot of oil is burning."
UPDATE at 10:30 a.m.:
Dispatchers advise the wreck is closer to Highway 20 and Lake Spaulding Road. A Caltrans sign on Interstate 80 says that Highway 20 is closed.
UPDATE at 10:25 a.m.:
Dispatchers report the fire is spreading to trees and nearby vegetation.
Initially posted:
A Wednesday morning wreck involving a pickup truck and a fuel tanker resulted in an explosion at Highway 20 and Interstate 80, authorities said.
The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Dispatch reports that the fuel tanker exploded, is on fire and that one driver might still be inside a vehicle.
Check back for more on this story.
Trending In: Main Carousel
- Nevada County wreck: Fuel tanker, pickup collide near Highway 20, Interstate 80; tanker explodes, is on fire
- Trump talks of immigration, unity in State of the Union
- Beyond the county: Experts — Officers likely won’t be charged despite recording, Clinton seeks support from women; Hurricane Matthew slams Haiti, takes aim at US East Coast
- Hospitality House announces new executive director
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County fatality: Vehicle struck embankment, spun out into tree
- 2 Nevada County men dead in weekend wreck, authorities say
- Nevada County authorities release name of man found dead in travel trailer fire
- Nevada County car wreck victims remembered as kind-hearted
- Nevada County wreck: Fuel tanker, pickup collide near Highway 20, Interstate 80; tanker explodes, is on fire