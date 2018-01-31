Nevada County wreck: Fuel tanker, pickup collide near Highway 20, Interstate 80; tanker explodes, is on fire

UPDATE at 11:56 p.m.:

CHP states that Highway 20 is closed from Uren Street in Nevada City to Interstate 80. There’s no estimate when the road might reopen.

UPDATE at 11:35 p.m.:

CHP Officer Chris Nave said authorities can’t yet reach the wreck scene because of the flames, which reach 40- to 50-feet high. The status of the occupants is unknown.

"We’re waiting for the scene to be safe before we can approach," he said.

UPDATE at 11:06 a.m.:

The California Highway Patrol states Highway 20 is closed eastbound in Nevada City and westbound at its intersection with Interstate 80.

UPDATE at 10:42 a.m.:

Steve Corso said he was one of the first people on the scene of the wreck. He saw the tanker overturned and a large fire.

"I had to back off because stuff started exploding," he said. "It looks like a lot of oil is burning."

UPDATE at 10:30 a.m.:

Dispatchers advise the wreck is closer to Highway 20 and Lake Spaulding Road. A Caltrans sign on Interstate 80 says that Highway 20 is closed.

UPDATE at 10:25 a.m.:

Dispatchers report the fire is spreading to trees and nearby vegetation.

Initially posted:

A Wednesday morning wreck involving a pickup truck and a fuel tanker resulted in an explosion at Highway 20 and Interstate 80, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Dispatch reports that the fuel tanker exploded, is on fire and that one driver might still be inside a vehicle.

Check back for more on this story.