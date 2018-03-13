Nevada County, federal authorities accuse man of having almost 1,300 pounds of pot

Local authorities along with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday arrested a Nevada City man after finding almost 1,300 pounds of suspected marijuana and close to 600 pot plants — items valued at around $1 million, a release states.

Jose Gregorio Luna, 34, was arrested around 8 a.m. after authorities executed a federal search warrant in the 15000 block of Lola’s Echo Road in Nevada City. Officers found about 1,285 pounds of suspected pot in black totes and 576 marijuana plants, authorities said.

The plants were being grown indoors, underneath a granny unit, the release states.

Federal agents seized the suspected pot and a 2014 BMW 750 Li, according to the release.

Luna remained late Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail, records state.