Nevada County authorities: Domestic violence incident leads authorities to close Shannon Way in Nevada City

UPDATE at 2 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect in a Shannon Way domestic violence incident has left his home and is detained.

No one was injured, and the road should reopen by 2:30 p.m., Capt. Shannan Moon said.

Initially posted:

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies have closed off a portion of Shannon Way in Nevada City as they talk to a suspect in a domestic violence incident who’s refusing to come outside, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 10:30 a.m. Thursday to the 15000 block of Shannon Way. The victim of suspected domestic violence said someone made a threat with a gun. The victim escaped to a neighbor’s home and called authorities, Capt. Shannan Moon said.

Moon emphasized that the information she has about the incident is preliminary. It isn’t believed that any shots were fired.

"It involved a firearm," she said. "That’s why we’re trying to be as safe as we can."

Moon said the suspect is not barricaded inside his home. He has made some phone calls, including to an attorney, and deputies are in contact with him.

"We’re asking him to come out so we can take his statement, his evidence," Moon said.