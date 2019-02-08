Lorraine’s Lowdown: The bittersweetness of Valentine’s Day

Among Readers' Best (Or Worst?) Valentine's Day Stories: Karen Campbell, of Margarita's Mexican Restaurant and Nevada City Post Office staff fame, reports she was in a five-year, long-distance romance with a high school classmate. He told her the "This isn't working for me" line on what's supposed to be the most romantic day of the year. Really? Why not the day before, or the day after? "I found out he'd met someone, who later turned out to be a nut case, so sweet revenge!" says Karen. "It's been nine years and I am so grateful that I am where I am today …"

There Was the Husband who served his wife divorce papers on Valentine's Day so he could be free to marry the woman he'd gotten pregnant! There's so much more to this story, but the woman — who is doing just fine, thank you — asked me not to share any further details …

Then There's True Love. Reader Brad Peceimer-Glasse shares that Mary Ann, who became his bestie amid their shared love of Bernese Mountain Dogs, taught him the value of love and kindness. "But cancer took her spirit from me on Valentine's Day in 2001," recalls Brad. He was lucky in love twice in his life, and is now with delightful Julia. Brad says, "I cannot think of a day that I'm not happy to get home to see her smiling face, and I realize you don't need flowers and candy to make every day Valentine's Day …"

Valentine's Day Is the Busiest Day of the year for most florists, and so it goes with Mark Johnson at Foothill Flowers. As he has each week for the past 25 years, Mark traveled to the San Francisco Flower Mart to hand-select flowers for the week ahead. For Valentine's Day, his purchase is five times the normal: 3,000 roses, 1,000 carnations, 500 tulips and more. Mark's mother Marie, who passed away in August, used to hand-craft Victorian Valentines when she opened the family's downtown Grass Valley shop in 1966. To handle the volume Foothill Flowers delivers on Valentine's Day — more than 300 — Mark brings in extra designers and delivery personnel but ensures each bouquet expresses Foothill Flowers' signature touch. Says Mark, "Everyone called my mom 'The Flower Lady.' I'm reluctantly accepting people calling me 'The Flower Child' …"

We Were All Storm Troopers while they were traipsing around paradise. Penn Valley locals John and Ally Hicks, with friend and neighbor Cathi Mayo, just returned from a toasty vacay in the Caribbean sun. They adventured from one island to the next, sight-seeing and scuba diving. They dove on a 1918 shipwreck, saw a GI-normous hawksbill turtle, and explored a sunken airplane-turned-reef that is home to GA-zillions of species of fish. The trio says there were highs (flights) and lows (deep diving), but all agree, "Life can be a beach …"

The Sundance of Furry, Scaly, and Feathered has a few tickets remaining. The 6th Annual Animal Film Festival (AnimalFilmFestival.org) takes place in Grass Valley today and Nevada City on Sunday, screening 23 shorts and a feature film, the latter of which nearly did not make the line-up. It wasn't until moments before the submission deadline that the festival received "Mercy's Kennel." Judges gave the film a score of 9.5 out of 10! Says Festival Director Shelley Frost, "A film that was too long and almost too late became an official selection, and I could not be happier nor more proud to screen this film that advocates for pit bulls …"

More Furry Fun. The owners of Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters, The Open Book, and Sammie's Friends host a wonderful day of doggy love and coffee today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be opportunities to adopt new fur babies, and submit photos of your favorite pooch. Everyone may cast $1 votes for their favorite photographs until 1 p.m. Sunday (open noon to 3 p.m.), with proceeds going to Sammie's Friends. Winning portraits earn fab prizes from All About Dogs Training Center, River Dogs Pet Grooming, and of course, coffee! …

Another Nevada County Mystery. How did Kenny Rutledge, the ever-so-popular bartender at Maria's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, get a black eye? He's keeping mum on the cause of the shiner, not even to claim, "You should see the other guy!" Meanwhile, friends are gathering donations to send Kenny to "Safe Champagne Cork Popping" school …

Get Your 1950s On and support Frank Gallino American Legion Post 130 (FGal130.org) as it supports two great causes. The post is hosting a spaghetti feed and 1950s fun-fest featuring Bob Caudle and his Rat Pack. The fundraiser, Feb. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans' Memorial Hall, will help send a dozen local high school students to Boys and Girls State. The post is also raising money for Boys and Girls State programs in the rising-from-the-ashes town of Paradise. Some of those NorCal high school students will be elected to attend National Boys and Girls State in Washington, D.C., where they'll learn about how the federal government works (no partisan politics!) Alumni include political big wigs, as well as Bon Jovi, Michael Jordan, Jane Pauley, Neil Armstrong and other luminaries. For more on the fundraiser, call 530-575-7002 …

Some Call It Penntucky because of its many turkey, deer, and other wild wanderers, but how many towns boast a whole host of happy healers? Happy Path Wellness Center (HappyPathWellnessCenter.com) is a new business in the Wildwood Business Center. It's a collective of 15 healers providing massage, Reiki, acupuncture, craniosacral therapy, and yoga classes. Want to give it a try? Those body-healing modalities and more will be offered free during the "Giving Love to the Community" grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 16. Owner-manager Shanie Matthews says, "Anyone can get on the path to feeling happier and healthier …"

Words of Wisdom: Don't let anyone rent space in your head…

