Lorraine’s Lowdown: Sabering our way into the new year

Sabering is a fancy-schmancy way to open a bottle of bubbly, and demonstrations of that feat drew crowds to Sierra Starr's downtown Grass Valley wine tasting room. Wielding an impressive saber, Jack Starr opened bottles with flair — and luckily, accuracy — at the annual Sparkling Wine Celebration. The force of the blunt side of the blade hitting the lip breaks the glass and separates the collar from the neck of the bottle. The Starr family — Phil, Anne and son Jack — have been producing award-winning wines at Sierra Starr Vineyard and Winery since 1995. Said Phil as he watched Jack perform: "He's the future …"

A Cluttered Mind filled with trivial details might be just what one needs to win the coveted trophy at the inaugural Tapas and Trivia event Jan. 26 at Peace Lutheran Church. The competition is a fundraiser for the local branch of the American Association of University Women and its scholarship programs (NevadaCounty-Ca.AAUW.net). The silent auction even includes a trip to Italy! Tickets to watch or compete are $25, which includes tantalizing tapas. No worries if you can't assemble a four-person team. AAUW members will match you up with other trivia buffs …

Also on Jan. 26, Sierra Writers hosts its Fourth Annual Writers Conference at Sierra College. The group has been nurturing Nevada County writers of all genres and skill levels for 37 years. The conference promises to inspire writers through lectures, panels, critique groups and workshops. There are various fees depending on how much you want to participate, but you can listen in all day for just $10 at the door …

World-record Beer Sales were registered when the Resilience IPA was launched last month, with proceeds benefiting victims of Butte County's Camp Fire. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico created the beer blend and shared the recipe worldwide. More than 1,400 breweries are concocting the special blend in the US, as are two breweries in Europe and one in Canada. Local tap houses brewing Resilience IPA include Grass Valley Brewing Company and Ol' Republic Brewery, donating all sales of that beer and helping rebuild Butte County one pint at a time …

Overheard at a Local Restaurant: "I'm not only enjoying my meal, I'm getting exercise," said a man consuming a particularly chewy steak …

Former Bear River High School Principal Dr. Amy Besler hosts a new podcast, "Talk to Me, Mama!" The endeavor grew out of her long commute to her new job as Director of Secondary Education in the Elk Grove Unified School District. During the drive, Amy listens to podcasts and also chats with her daughter. Amy's new podcast is a joint effort between Amy (busy career woman), 23-year-old daughter Jasmine Ciraulo (stay-at-home mom) and Amy's brother (professional journalist). Says Amy, "Our goal is to share stories, ideas, and resources related to home, family, lifestyle, relationships, career, and leadership." Find new episodes Thursdays at TalkToMeMamaPod.com. High-tech secret: The team records the podcast every Sunday in Amy's master bedroom closet …

Go, Grocery Outlet! Local owners Steve and Kim Smith are long-time generous donors to Nevada County Habitat for Humanity. They are proud supporters of Habitat's annual signature fundraiser, Street of Dreams. Plus, whenever a new Habitat homeowner moves in to the new home they earned with their sweat equity, the Smiths ensure the home's refrigerator and cupboards are brimming with food and household items …

After Three Decades as a Nevada County mortgage advisor (and 13 years voted Nevada County's "Best of" by Union readers), Suzanne Voter has joined the team of High Trust Coaching and become a Certified Mortgage Coach. She will still keep on keepin' on with her local home loan lending business, but now she's coaching mortgage advisors across the country. Suzanne says, "Coaching gives me excitement and an extra hop in my step every day …"

Talk or Perform to Win $$$. Western Nevada County's five Rotary Clubs are accepting applications for their annual student instrumental music and speech contests. Applications for the music competition are due Jan. 11, and speech contest entries are due Feb. 15. Details and applications are at NCRotary.org. High school students compete at the club, area and district levels, vying for a top prize of $1,000 …

Asking for help isn't giving up. It's refusing to give up … – Anonymous

