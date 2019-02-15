Lorraine’s Lowdown: Mardi Gras makes appearance in Nevada City

Did Anyone Receive a Visit from Cupid this past week? New loves, first dates, and rekindled romance always make great stories. Dish it! Send details to the email address at the end of this column …

Fun, Beads, and More Fun. Nevada City rolls out the purple, green, and gold carpet tomorrow for its annual Mardi Gras Street Faire (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and parade (2 p.m.). The 33 entries in the parade include traditional favorites and newcomers. Keep an eye out for Playacuda, a 22-foot long mutant fish vehicle. The "creature" hails from the shores of the Bear River near Weimar, and has been deployed at Burning Man's playa eight times. At night, its pool noodles light up in flowing rainbow patterns, with blue and green bubbles moving up the ribs …

Buck up, Buttercup! Nevada City Chamber of Commerce peeps say the parade will roll down Broad Street rain or shine. It might roll a little faster than normal if it snows …

Village Center Revitalized. The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce — working with the Gladys Martines family, other community businesses and partners — have funded and completed a project to illuminate the outlines of buildings within the Penn Valley Village center. The silhouette white lights were inspired by neighboring hamlets Grass Valley and Nevada City. Chamber Prez Mike Mastrodonato says, "About 15 buildings will be aglow year-round to highlight the Village Center and create a sense of place …"

Suits, Ties and Tall Heels will invade our humble hamlet of Grass Valley mid-week, as about 80 members and staff of the League of California Cities gather here for an important conference. Smile at strangers, as we always do, because those strangers may become economy-driving tourists later …

Wheels to Go. One of Volz Bros. Automotive's altruistic missions is to contribute $500 each month to a variety of causes and nonprofits. Another of John Volz Sr.'s passion is donating cars to those who need them but can't afford them. He says when a customer's car goes clunk and the cost of repairs is more than the owner thinks the car is worth, John buys the car, repairs it, and donates it. He's done that 45 times over the past nine years. Johns Sr. and Jr. also donate $25,000 annually in car repairs to families who can't afford to fix their vehicles …

Recommended Stories For You

John Sr. Made a Cameo Appearance in a television commercial back in 1992 when George H. Bush was running for re-election. Go to YouTube and search, "Vote Republican Commercial with Chuck Yeager." John and "He of Sound-barrier Breaking Fame" have been friends for decades. The Brigadier General starred in a TV spot filmed at the Nevada County Airport, and that's a 37-years-young John Volz working on an electronic diagnostic machine over Yeager's right shoulder. Says John, "The film crew asked to borrow my machine, then realized they couldn't run it, so they asked me to do it …"

Coveting Coherence: Nevada County middle and high school students have until March 1 to enter Sierra Writers' Young Writers Competition (SierraWriters.org). Categories include fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Entries are judged on coherence, originality, spelling, and grammar. High school students vie for cash prizes of $150 for first place, $100 for second, and $50 for third, with similar awards for middle school students. Winners will be feted and read aloud their submissions at Sierra Writers' May meeting …

In These Pages Last Week, you met German Shepherd Miro Z. Lijavy, now patrolling local state parks. Much of K9 cop Miro's gear is on loan from the southern park district where he used to work, so he'll soon need new accoutrements that will be funded in part by the local Rüdiger Foundation (which already helps fund Rüdiger's and Kano's crime-fighting feats). You can get involved with all three K9 officers, personally and financially. Check out the Rüdiger Foundation Facebook page. Inside scoop: Miro's favorite friend is the family cat …

One Intrepid Union Reader was inspired to tell her friends about Miro and explain how they can support the county's newest K9 cop and his park ranger-handler. Jean shared in an email message, "I do so appreciate our first responders and their canine allies. What a comfort to think our parks and river are safer now, too …"

Talk about Thrifty. Bread and Roses Thrift and More (BRThrift.com) will offer 30 percent off all purchases today between noon and 6 p.m. Perhaps a chance to score some Mardi Gras duds for tonight's party at the Miners Foundry …

Right On! Be aware of the difference between doing things right and doing the right things. And when in disagreement, strive to determine what is right rather than who is right…

It's always the right thing to write your news tips and send them to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.