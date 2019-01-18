Lorraine’s Lowdown: Anonymous dinner buyer delights couple

Nevada City's Bob and Marge Mobley were enjoying lunch "out on the town" in Grass Valley when a kind-hearted soul anonymously paid for their meals. Bob was wearing a ball cap, pinned with several medals, that recognizes his military service in World War II and Korea. Bob and Marge, both in their 90's, have no idea who picked up their tab, but believe it may have been a gentleman who chatted with them about the significance of Bob's ball cap. Jan Anderson, daughter of the couple who have been married 72 years, said, "Sincerest thanks! You made their day …!"

Greenbacks for Pink Patches: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation received $11,541 from local law enforcement's Pink Patch Project. The fundraiser helps pay for life-saving breast cancer services. The local police departments, California Highway Patrol, and Sheriff's Office sold more than 1,000 pink patches featuring their respective badge insignias. Also, a shout out to Bart! Riebe's Auto Parts paid the cost of fabricating the patches, so 100 percent of proceeds go directly to support local patients fighting breast cancer …

Back from adventures in Spain and Morocco is the McAteer family: Terry and Liz, daughter Jeanne, and son Gregory. The trip was a Christmas gift to each other. While in Morocco, Terry scheduled a sunset camel ride and the family dressed in traditional garb. The camels were apparently impressed since they allowed all four riders to follow the basic rule of camel riding: keep your camel between yourself and the ground. In the Medina of Marrakech, Jeanne and Gregory were photo bombed by a smiling Cobra. Terry, former superintendent of schools and known for putting class in classrooms, is now retired and keeping it classy across the globe …

Puffer Jackets have invaded, some in Grass Valley and most in Nevada City. The puffy outerwear is the hallmark and harbinger of the annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival …

Dealing Downtown: Phone number 530-210-3056, listed here last week as the source to buy $20 Maui vacation raffle tickets, has received many calls. That person now answers her phone with, "Hello, Raffle Tickets!" She even delivers Nevada County Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council raffle tickets, including a drop at Hilltop Commons Senior Living. The ticket buyer there said she is so confident of winning the drawing that she's already packed her suitcase, complete with hand-sewn muumuus! Last week, the mystery ticket seller asked that I not reveal her name. It's a new week, so let's just call her Jude O'Toole …

Happy Birthday to the woman, who from the time I was knee-high to a grasshopper, helped raise me and taught me the importance of using a three-minute timer when showering and sending timely, hand-written thank you notes. Marian Jewett turns 80 next week. She volunteers at her church and gives manicures to women at various senior homes. Marian has worked at the Ladies Relief Society's Donation Day parade and subsequent food distribution for four decades. The tenacious woman still stacks her own firewood …

My daddy George Jewett dated Marian in a fairy tale romance that began with love at first site and ended in 2002 after 29 years, 11 months years of wedded bliss when my father passed away. I tagged along on some of their early dates, watching in wonder as Dad chivalrously opened/shut the door to usher Marian in/out of the family truck. One day, Dad was dropping off a school friend and me. When my friend leaned over to open the truck door – which I was embarrassed to learn later was possible — I stopped her. "That door is broken. My dad has to open it from the outside …"

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce welcomes Critter Magazine, a free monthly mag that offers complimentary advertisements to animal welfare organizations; and Winfield Honey Company, a family-operated bee business. And no, we won't mind our own beeswax …

Eagle Eye: Baker Boswell is finishing his Eagle Scout Project, a metal sign to welcome all to Nevada City's Seven Hills School, where Baker attended middle school. The high school senior has worked the past two summers at a Boy Scouts Camp. He's also active in Interact, Rotary International's service club for young people. After graduation, Baker is headed to University of Nevada-Reno where he plans to earn a teaching credential …

Follow the Bouncing Baker Ball, very carefully. Young Baker is a sixth generation Baker/Eden family member. Baker's great, great grandfather Daniel Baker was a founding member of Nevada City in the 1800s and his name graces a plaque at city hall. Daniel's son Edward owned a drayage business and kept his draft horse teams in the barn adjacent to the family home on Factory Street. Edward's son Carl married Elma Eden, and their son Ken Baker — a partner at Nevada City Engineering and fourth generation former Nevada City Fire Chief – married Kay. They are the proud father of Kathryn Bakers Boswell and grandparents to Baker Boswell (the family surname became Baker's first name). Proclaims Kay, known as compassion incarnate at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, "Yep, I'm the proud Grandma …!"

The Fifth Annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival (NuggetFringe.com) runs through Jan. 27 at a various Grass Valley venues. Trevor Wade performs stand-up comedy tonight and next Saturday. He's the son of Union columnist Hollie Grimaldi-Flores, who calls herself a "ProMother — part promoter, part mother. Trevor's performance is all in rhyme! You may enjoy the show, says Trevor, "… if you know what all the letters in LGBTQIA stand for, or if you had no idea there were that many letters." The NU grad hopes to take his show on the road and perform in all 50 states …

No need to put your news in rhyme before you send it to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.