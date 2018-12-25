For the children: Passion for foster youth leads to doctorate at 74

Living discreetly amid Nevada County's dense forests and down its rutted roads are a surprising number of high profile change-makers and visionaries.

Gail Johnson Vaughan is one of them.

At the age of 74, Vaughn was awarded her Ph.D. in organizational psychology earlier this month from The Professional School of Psychology. Donning cap and gown at an informal ceremony in Grass Valley, friends and family in attendance were hardly surprised by Vaughn's later-in-life achievement. Her advocacy for — and commitment to — one of society's least empowered groups, foster youth, is clearly lifelong.

Since she walked through the doors of Sierra Forever Families (formerly Sierra Adoption Services) in 1985, her passion for placing foster children in permanent homes has never waned.

"I was their third employee — at the time I had small children and worked only 10 hours a week," she said. "But it was immediately clear I was exactly where I was meant to be and should be."

INNOVATIVE APPROACH PAYS OFF

Recommended Stories For You

Vaughn went on to serve as executive director at Sierra Forever Families, where — thanks to a federal grant — the organization piloted the "Destination Family Specialized Youth Permanency Program," which finds and supports families of children who have been living in long-term foster care.

Taking a unique, multi-pronged approach, a team of "youth permanency workers" wrap support around children to prepare them for a family, while also seeking out appropriate families and providing ongoing support to all involved.

"Far too many of our young people languish in foster care without finding a permanent family," said Vaughn. "Destination Family demonstrated that it is possible to place older minors with families."

THE PROBLEM OF 'BARRIER BELIEFS'

When it came to adopting older foster children, Vaughn said she bumped up against what she called "barrier beliefs." Far too many in the system were quick to be labeled "unadoptable."

"Among these common 'barrier beliefs' were myths that children were too old, too troubled, too black, too brown, or in sibling groups that were too big," she said. "And when teens said they didn't want a permanent family, we believed them. It turns out they were really just protecting themselves from more loss and betrayal."

In partnership with Sacramento County (and later Placer County), Destination Family's innovative approach quickly showed impressive results. The massive Sacramento County system achieved an 82 percent permanency rate and Nevada County a whopping 96 percent — both far above outcomes for youth who did not receive these specialized services.

PERSISTENCE

"The biggest difference? We succeeded because we believed it was possible," said Vaughn. "We didn't give up — we were persistent. This is what started my interest in cognitive biases. The neurobiology associated with decision-making, as well as behavioral economics, are fascinating — why we behave in ways that don't make economic sense."

Vaughn's fiscal analysis revealed some eye-opening statistics in favor of Destination Family's approach of offering specialized youth permanency services. Compared to minors living in high-cost, temporary-care situations, those who were permanently placed with families showed a 300 to 400 percent return on their investment.

"I kept asking, 'If we know how to do this and don't, then why don't we?'" said Vaughn. "Because of this I became known for being a persistent voice for permanency across the state and country. Far too many children in foster care move too often and stay too long. Every year approximately 4,000 California children age out of foster care without the safety net of a permanent family. Within two years 50 percent will be homeless, victimized, incarcerated or dead."

ADVOCACY EXPANDS VAUGHN'S REACH

In 2007, Vaughn left Sierra Forever Families and moved into advocacy work, eager to improve the system. She founded Families Now, an advocacy organization focused on education and outreach, with the goal of changing policy and legislation surrounding the roadblocks to permanent placement of older minors in foster care.

At age 64, Vaughn started down the 10-year road of earning her doctorate, which, in conjunction with her every day work, was what she called "way more than a full time job."

"Through studying organizational psychology I was able to target the questions I was trying to answer in the work I was doing," said Vaughn. "One example was how to get a piece of legislation passed."

"I've known Gail long enough, and well-enough to understand that she sought this degree to improve her skills, her knowledge, her already distinguished and remarkable capacity, to be better able to influence the ongoing reforms in child welfare that are so needed," said Richard Knecht, in a tribute to Vaughn at her commencement. Knecht is former director of Placer County's Children's System of Care and currently a child welfare consultant supporting the Calif. Dept. of Social Services.

"Reforms that seek to assure that every child we bring into care leaves the system with a safe, loving, and permanent family," he continued. "I suspect and hope that each of you knows already that Gail Johnson Vaughn has contributed to this foster care world in ways that not many achieve. Her pioneering and relentless pursuit of permanent and loving homes for every single foster child has resulted in better practice models, improved service design and approaches that have radically enhanced outcomes for tens of thousands of young people over the last 30 years."

KEY LEGISLATION

It was no surprise that Vaughn would have a hand in passing important legislation. In 2014, Families NOW successfully helped to sponsor California AB 1790 to improve the stability of adoption and guardianship families by increasing the pool of mental health providers with specialized training in adoption and permanency issues. In 2017, AB 1006 passed, requiring adoptive and resource families in the state's child welfare system to receive information about specialized permanency and mental health services.

Vaughn's policy work and child welfare advocacy continues to attract attention across the state and country. The United States Department of Health and Human Services' Children's Bureau honored Vaughn with their "Adoption Excellence Award." Voice for Adoption, a national advocacy organization, gave her their "Breaking Barriers Award," and the Sacramento Business Journal recognized her with their "Women Who Mean Business Award."

GUIDELINES FOR DEPENDENCY JUDGES

Most recently, Vaughn has been involved in developing a "permanency bench card" for California dependency judges — a one-page overview of the laws and issues they need to keep in mind while in hearings for foster children in need of families. These guidelines will be distributed throughout the state by the Judicial Council of California.

Today, earning a new doctorate diploma at age 74 hardly means Vaughn will sit back and rest on her laurels. She sees it as merely one more addition to her armory that will aid her in the fight for sorely needed reforms in child welfare. She does, however, hope to spend more time with her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Vaughn's work is so much more than statistics, said Knecht. To her, each and every one of the 30,000-plus young people in the foster care system who cannot be placed with relatives all have a face, a name, and a story.

IT'S ABOUT EACH CHILD

"Each traumatized first by the harm within their own family, and then again, by the system designed to rescue them," Knecht said. "And Gail, as much as anyone I know, has spent her professional life reminding us all that the work is actually not about the 31,000, it is about Antoine, and Malcolm. It is about Robert and Latonya, about Samantha and Brook and Hakeem. The work is about each one — an individual, unique, remarkable and worthy young soul."

"I see Nevada County as an incubator — amazing things come out of this place," said Vaughn. "As for me, I'm just living here in this beautiful county doing what I know I am called to do. I really feel I was put on this planet to do this work."

When Vaughn's daughter concluded the commencement ceremony by performing a tribute song entitled, "Somewhere Out There," everyone in the room knew who it was really for: the children.

"Somewhere out there

beneath the pale moonlight,

Someone's thinking of me

and loving me tonight …"

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.