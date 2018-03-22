Flooding in area of Lake of the Pines; Nevada County officials monitoring situation

UPDATE at 10:32 a.m.:

The number of PG&E customers without power along Magnolia Road has fallen to about 230, the utility company reports.

UPDATE at 10:30 a.m.:

A tree has fallen in a slide area and is moving down the middle of the road at Augustine and Daisy Blue Mine roads, the California Highway Patrol states.

UPDATE at 9:41 a.m.:

PG&E reports that almost 400 customers are without power along Magnolia Road, northeast of Lake of the Pines.

The cause of the outage is unknown. PG&E expects to restore power by noon.

Initially posted:

County officials say spots around Nevada County are experiencing flooding, though no serious problems have yet developed.

John Gulserian, program manager with the county’s Office of Emergency Services, said at 9:20 a.m. Thursday that flooding has been reported in the area of Combie Road. He’s received reports of water topping the dam of a small pond outside the gates of Lake of the Pines.

"It’s not necessarily a big deal, depending on the road conditions," Gulserian said.

The Caltrans map shows traffic is slowed on Combie and Magnolia roads.

According to Gulserian, road conditions should improve quickly once the rain slows or stops.

There’s a 100 percent chance of rain today, which drops to 40 percent tonight and 30 percent Friday, the National Weather Service states.

"We’re monitoring the situation," Gulserian said. "We’re communicating with the sheriff’s department, public works."