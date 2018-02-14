Elise Strickler announces run for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters
February 14, 2018
Elise Strickler, a management analyst with Nevada County, on Wednesday announced her candidacy for clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.
Strickler, 31, has served for seven years with the county, with four of them in the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters office.
As an elections employee she discovered a passion for both sides of that office, which includes the maintenance of records and elections.
"I want to serve my community in a way that can benefit others," Strickler said.
Strickler is the third candidate who intends to run for the office. Incumbent Greg Diaz’s campaign in December filed a document indicating he’d run again. Mary Anne Davis, event manager/nonprofit manager with The Union newspaper, announced Tuesday she’d run.
