Authorities respond to report of bank robbery at Bank of the West in Grass Valley
February 12, 2018
Grass Valley police are investigating reports of a Monday afternoon bank robbery at Bank of the West on Brunswick Drive.
The suspect — a man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a navy blue jacket and a blue-and-red shirt who had short, straight brown hair — stepped inside the bank around 2:45 p.m. He presented a note before leaving the bank and walking toward Old Tunnel Road, Sheriff Keith Royal said.
“No weapon was seen,” Royal said.
It’s unknown if the suspect took any money, he added.
No one was hurt and no shots fired, the sheriff said.
The suspect remained at-large as of 3:10 p.m.
Trending In: Main Carousel
Trending Sitewide
- Three arrested in Arcadia Drive incident; kidnapping, false imprisonment, brandishing firearm among charges
- Nevada County authorities investigate first homicide of the year
- (VIDEO) Grass Valley police: Number of people detained, 1 shotgun found
- Weekly Buzz: First homicide of the year; Sierra Doctors office closes; Sam Strange paroled by board
- Tow truck drivers honor colleague who died in Hwy. 20 crash