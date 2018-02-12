Authorities respond to report of bank robbery at Bank of the West in Grass Valley

Grass Valley police are investigating reports of a Monday afternoon bank robbery at Bank of the West on Brunswick Drive.

The suspect — a man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a navy blue jacket and a blue-and-red shirt who had short, straight brown hair — stepped inside the bank around 2:45 p.m. He presented a note before leaving the bank and walking toward Old Tunnel Road, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

“No weapon was seen,” Royal said.

It’s unknown if the suspect took any money, he added.

No one was hurt and no shots fired, the sheriff said.

The suspect remained at-large as of 3:10 p.m.