Wildwood Hosts Knights Golf Tourney

The Knights of Columbus hosted their 20th Annual Fr. Phelan Golf Classic at the Lake Wildwood Golf Course on July 8th with a 1 PM shotgun start. This has been the 9th year that the Lake Wildwood Community has supported the Knights in their charitable works by allowing the use of the golf course, the clubhouse for this golf event. A special thank- you to the LWW residents who loaned their golf carts and the wonderful LWW Staff.

Over 95 golfers, many LWW golfers, on a warm but beautiful day scrambled with their respective foursome in quest of the winner's plaques. The real winners were the two beneficiaries, Mt. St. Mary's Academy and Women of Worth which will receive a total of over $13,000 from the event.

Mt. St. Mary's Academy, established in 1859, is the oldest Catholic school west of the Mississippi and we are so happy to have them as part of the local community.

Women of Worth is comprised of many dedicated individuals who generously donate their time and talents in servicing the needs of battered and abused women of Nevada County.

The First Place Team (PHOTO) was comprised of Mike Byrne, Dave McCallum, Dan Pray and Dick McCallum. (see photo names are left to right)