Suspect in California deputies’ deaths barred from courtroom

Suspect in deputies' deaths barred from courtroom

SACRAMENTO — A suspect standing trial in the slayings of two sheriff's deputies was removed from the courtroom after a threatening outburst.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes began shouting profane threats in English and Spanish moments after the second day of his trial began Wednesday.

His public defenders requested to allow him to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Superior Court Judge Steve White denied the request.

Bracamontes and his wife, 41-year-old Janelle Monroy, face separate juries on charges of slaying Sacramento County Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Deputy Michael Davis Jr. in 2014.

­— Associated Press