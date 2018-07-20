Births: June 30-July 15

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

June 30

Walker and Johnson: A girl was born to Joleen Walker and Jonathan Johnson.

July 1

Holley and Arellano: A boy was born to Rebecca Holley and Jaime Arellano III

July 9

Henrie and Hausch: Twin boys were born to Stephanie Henrie and John Hausch.

July 10

Woodard: A girl was born to Sandra Denise Woodard.

July 13

Backus: A girl was born to Brittney and Matthew Backus.

July 14

Schooley and Rodriguez: A boy was born to Heather Schooley and Enrique Rodriguez.

July 15

Brooks: A boy was born to Megan and Garrett Brooks.