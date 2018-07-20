Births: June 30-July 15
July 20, 2018
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
June 30
Walker and Johnson: A girl was born to Joleen Walker and Jonathan Johnson.
July 1
Holley and Arellano: A boy was born to Rebecca Holley and Jaime Arellano III
July 9
Henrie and Hausch: Twin boys were born to Stephanie Henrie and John Hausch.
July 10
Woodard: A girl was born to Sandra Denise Woodard.
July 13
Backus: A girl was born to Brittney and Matthew Backus.
July 14
Schooley and Rodriguez: A boy was born to Heather Schooley and Enrique Rodriguez.
July 15
Brooks: A boy was born to Megan and Garrett Brooks.
