12:28 a.m. — A patient in the emergency room at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital assaulted another patient. No charges were filed.
2:30 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a woman who had set up camp in the stairwell of the Simple Truth Church and refused to leave.
5:06 a.m. — A four-year-old boy on Bennett Street called 911 because he wanted to see firemen. He advised that there was no emergency, and that his mom and dad were asleep. He called back at 5:12 a.m. to say that he couldn’t put an adult on the phone because he didn’t want to get in trouble.
6:00 a.m. — A caller from Ophir Street reported a noise complaint. The caller advised that a dog had been barking for several hours and that the sound was coming from somewhere directly behind their apartment complex.
9:39 a.m. — A caller from the Wells Fargo on Sutton Way reported that a transient woman had just spit coffee at her while she exited the bank. The caller requested a welfare check on the subject.
10:53 a.m. — A caller from Empire Kennels on Amsel Way reported that a client’s roommate had dropped off a dog on March 9 and had never called or returned for the animal.
12:26 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive reported that three or four subjects were fighting behind Granite Wellness. The caller advised that one subject was being kicked in the head.
2:14 p.m. — A caller from the SPD on West McKnight Way requested a welfare check on a dog panting heavily in a white Tesla. The caller advised that the dog was wearing a jacket in the sun with no windows rolled down, and that the vehicle had been there for 15 minutes.
3:05 p.m. — An office worker for Nevada County Connects called to report a fight at the bus stop on Bank Street and Tinloy Street, and requested that officers respond to the location.
4:54 p.m. — Staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital called to report that a patient on a mental health hold had just run out of the emergency room wearing only a purple gown, followed by security.
7:07 p.m. — A caller from Richardson Street and North Auburn Street reported that their car had been keyed three to four hours ago.
9:56 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of two bags at Hospitality House on Sutton Way. The caller advised that they are standing by at Wendy’s, and that they don’t have a phone. The caller was upset that someone had taken the bags, which only had food in them, and did not want to press charges.
12:34 p.m. — A caller from Bost Avenue reported finding a very sick, pregnant cat. The caller placed a jacket over the cat and was standing by outside the Lovitt Center to meet an officer.
4:00 p.m. — A caller reported an abandoned truck with an attached utility trailer on Washington Street. The caller advised that the truck had been parked there for the last four to five days.
4:07 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a confused skunk in her yard. The caller advised that she didn’t think it was rabid, but maybe had been hit by a car. She specified that the skunk was currently on the right side of the driveway under dogwood trees, about 15 feet from the road.
12:13 a.m. — CHP reported a man standing in traffic at Combie Road and Highway 49 trying to get hit.
7:22 a.m. — A caller from Shadow Drive requested a pick-up of a dog whose owner is receiving care at Kaiser. At 8:16 a.m., a friend with a key picked up the dog.
7:52 a.m. — A 911 caller from Highway 20 reported a Ford Fiesta going 50-60 mph and swerving all over the road. The call was transferred to CHP.
8:40 a.m. — A caller from Post Chaise Circle reported that his canoe had been stolen from his driveway around 7:20 that morning. The caller advised that he had information on a suspect, and requested contact by an officer.
9:55 a.m. — A caller from Will O Wisp Court requested that Animal Control come remove a rabid skunk from her barn.
10:31 a.m. — A 911 caller from Highway 49 near Lime Kiln Road reported a subject underneath his vehicle on the side of the roadway. The caller advised that the subject was not completely out of the road. The call was transferred to CHP.
12:32 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported the theft of a firearm. The caller advised that they would be in the Rood Center waiting by the soda machine.
1:08 p.m. — A caller from Tahoe View Drive reported a fraud of $29,000 through a false government program.
2:00 p.m. — Cal Fire requested assistance with a medical rescue off Billy Mack Road.
3:17 p.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road on the San Juan Ridge reported marijuana being thrown from a black GMC with a Uhaul trailer driving toward Mother Truckers.
3:55 p.m. — An employee at Boreal Ski Resort in Soda Springs reported that there was a male customer whose pass had been pulled for the day who had become aggressive. The subject was refusing to leave, and had hit an employee.
4:40 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Ridge Drive requested information about getting his belongings back from his deceased father’s house.
7:39 p.m. — A caller from I-80 near Donner Pass Road reported a white wolf running into traffic.
8:00 p.m. — A 911 caller from Greenhorn Road reported hearing four gunshots from a shotgun.
8:31 p.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane and Magnolia Road reported a dead brown pit bull in the roadway that had been hit by a vehicle.
9:49 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a blue-nosed pit bull chased him onto his porch. He advised that it is a continual issue with this aggressive dog, and requested contact.
