Staff Writer
Nevada City’s Mayor Doug Fleming was recognized for his contributions to the community at this week’s city council meeting.
The one year rotation cycle of service is nearing the end on July 1 and Daniela Fernández, vice mayor shared several of Flemming’s accomplishments.
Included in “the year of firsts” congratulatory speech by Fernández were “a new best practices budget format, the City’s first capital improvement plan, our first community driven strategic plan, the City’s first legislative platform and a new vacant store-front ordinance to name a few.”
Fleming was also recognized for his work toward grants for Nevada City.
“You were influential in securing $3 million for the City over the next five years through the Prop 64 cohort grant and also securing funding in collaboration with Nancy Weber for the planning portion of the Deer Creek Hazardous Vegetation Project,” Fernández said.
Fleming was also an advocate for the re-visioning the use of the Tech Center on Providence Mine Road in Nevada City which now has an eclectic mix of businesses and will soon be the host site of the Roamin Angels Car Show.
Fleming also served on the Courthouse task force in partnership with the county to ensure the city’s economic and historical interests.
“Most of the things I did, I did with you,” Fleming said. “This was a team effort.”
Fleming thanked the council and staff for working collaboratively to get things done for the community.
“I look forward to the final year of our term,” Fleming said. “And I really do look forward to your mayorship, Daniela. I’m going to support you the best that I can. I think it will be a fun time.”
50th anniversary of Recreation Reality
A proclamation was read honoring the 50th anniversary of Recreation Realty located at 432 Broad Street in Nevada City.
“We are overflowing with gratitude as we reflect on the remarkable journey of 50 years in this breathtaking community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the awe-inspiring Sierra Nevada, the vibrant towns, and the wonderful people who have made this journey truly unforgettable,” John Hensley, the owner of Recreation Realty said.
A 50th anniversary celebration ceremony will be held at Recreation Realty on Friday, July 7 at 5 p.m. welcoming the community and other businesses to visit Recreation Reality.
Parking study
The council also heard ideas and recommendations from Mark Bodie, senior planner for TJKM Transportation Consultants after a parking demand study along with Devyani Padubidri, assistant transportation planner.
“Raising the parking fees to pay for infrastructure changes may need to be considered but to be careful not to turn people off with sudden increases,”Bodie said.
Increasing public awareness regarding parking options including the use of Google Maps/Waze on mobile devices that show a “red pin” to indicate where available spots are located was recommended by Bodie.
Replacing the coin meters with smart meters where people could pay with a credit card, phone or app was another suggestion.
“Parking meters that only take coins add to the historic culture of the downtown,” Bodie said jokingly.
Upgrading the T-stalls or painted spaces on streets parking outside of the metered area was recommended to conserve space and help people park efficiently.
Improving employee permit processes and upgrading lighting, landscaping, and resurfacing existing lots were also recommended.
Installing appropriate signage that clearly shows a number of spaces available, the time allowed and the direction in which traffic coming off the highway should go was another simple solution from Bodie.
Promoting bicycle transportation with bike lockers that are secure for employees or bike racks throughout neighborhoods.
License plate recognition technology could be explored to make it easier for staff to enforce time limitations or permits.
“License plate readers fall under the category of face-recognition technology and may not be necessary for our community,” Nevada City Chief of Police Dan Foss said.
A big complaint that Chief Foss hears is that a meter will have only expired for two minutes and then get a ticket.
“People don’t understand that we don’t know if it is two minutes or two hours,” Foss said.
“We are blessed to have Tim [Brown the parking enforcement officer], full time now,” Foss said.
The restaurant parklets that take up spaces are still debated for its advantages to bringing in more customers to dining el fresco, according to Bodie, and the council may want to examine their policies regarding parklets.
Online parking survey collected 750 responses and over 600 comments, according to Bodie.
The survey questions identified the reasons people frequent the downtown and Seven Hills business districts and how long they stay to determine the needs of visitors.
Most visitors who responded said they live outside of Nevada City and stay to shop, dine and enjoy entertainment for approximately one or two hours.
Government, restaurant and retail employees who drive to work and park on the street or a lot rather than parking provided by their place of employment were among the findings of the survey.
Availability of free parking, outdated meters and safety, especially late at night when homeless people slept in parking lots or sidewalks were the top concerns written into the comments regarding downtown.
Similar comments for Seven Hills with the addition of school bus pick up and drop off traffic adding some congestion and bicycle infrastructure.
The spaces at Pioneer Park and the 502 spaces at the Tech Center were not included in the scope of the study.
The demand is higher than the supply, according to Bodie.
No action was taken at this meeting and discussions will continue within the council.