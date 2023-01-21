Families with students who are currently 8th graders, and who are interested in learning more about Nevada Union High School (NU) as their school of choice for the 2023-2024 school year are encouraged to attend the rescheduled ‘Preview Night’ on Feb. 1, from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m..
Due to stormy weather conditions in early January, Principal Kelly Rhoden had announced that NU was “postponing our NU Preview Event tonight for the safety of our community members.”
On Feb. 1, families can meet the teachers and counselors and make an appointment to sign up for classes for the 2023 - 2024 school year.
Registrars will be available to help parents and guardians enroll their students.
Families of current eighth graders are scheduled to gather in the Don Baggett Theatre at 6 pm. for a welcoming theatrical performance. From 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. visitors can meet teachers, speak with counselors and registrars in the multipurpose room. Doors open at 5:40pm.
The athletics department will be there to answer questions about NU sports teams and information booths will share details about clubs and extracurricular activities such as the Auto Club, Chess Club, Gay Straight Alliance Club (GSA), Film & News Club, Photo Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Nevada Union Theatrical Society, Climate Change Club, and Future Farmers of America.
Early enrollment can be helpful to school districts who want to plan class course offerings and staffing.
Principal Rhoden also schedules “lunch walks” around the NU campus every Tuesday or Thursday by appointment for families who can’t make the event or want to know more about Principal Rhoden and the NU community.
NUHS is located at 11761 Ridge Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95945. Call (530) 273-4431 for more information about registering a student.
For more information about this event, to enroll online, view course offerings, or contact a counselor go to https://nevadaunion.njuhsd.com/.