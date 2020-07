COVID-19 and Education We took a look at how COVID-19 has disrupted our education system, how schools are meeting student needs, and what’s being put in place to address gaps in resources. Featuring Phil Qualman, superintendent of Eagle…

Preparing for a surge: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital holds high surge COVID drill (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY) It was all hands on deck Thursday at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, where doctors, nurses, paramedics, and a total of 75 to 100 hospital staff took part in a high surge COVID…