Wendy Detweiler: Help the homeless

Flipping through the TV channels one night, I caught a news segment regarding the homeless camping out along I-80.

I saw the video footage and also I had seen those same homeless people as seen on TV the day before on the way to Sacramento. I think the speaker they had on to talk about the issue had some good points. Then another guy talked about it, saying he had been homeless once so he knew all about it and those people are residents.

No they are not residents of I-80, but they are citizens, and yes, they do have rights, and we really need to dig through the books to find those rights and laws so we can get those people help .

Wendy Detweiler

Grass Valley