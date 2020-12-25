Viv Tipton: Thank you to our community

In this year to forget, there is so much to remember.

Our nonprofits, together with the profit sector, worked together, all with one like mission — to serve where service is needed. Rotary clubs, churches, chambers of commerce, businesses, our county and cities and our local paper, all looking for where we saw suffering and then showing up.

Through food donations, firewood deliveries, care giving, mask providing, phone calling, heart sharing, information gathering, end of life journey sharing, on and on …

The opportunities to share love are limitless and we witnessed this as a community in countless, collaborative, creative ways.

When one person grew weary, another stepped in to help. The beauty of times such as these is that we find out what we are made of as a person and as a community.

Because of the work I do, my gaze is often with the elderly, because of gratitude my gaze is often upon the good in life.

Yes, there was/is division and I thank our community for striving to discern and discuss from a place of love and common goodwill. Thanks, and my campaign slogan for 2021: Peace.

Viv Tipton

Grass Valley