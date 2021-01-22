Trent Whitington: R.L., you’re the man

Mr. Crabb, you have been on an incredible roll of late. Your cartoon has caused me to laugh, cry and reflect on a regular basis, often all at the same time.

I’ve just canceled my therapy sessions. Don’t need ’em. Your cartoon is my new couch. It’s doin’ the job and The Union shrink fees are a real deal.

Keep drawing, philosophizing, pontificating. Thanks for seeing things from all sides. Seeing in red, white and blue.

Trent Whitington

Grass Valley