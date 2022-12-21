Tom Durkin: Housing for the people by the people

“It’s not fair,” Kit Elliott said.

“You keep bringing things to the paper and … you’re going to presume things, (and) that’s frankly, not fair,” said Elliott, who is Nevada County Counsel.

Frankly, I couldn’t agree more. It’s not fair, but for entirely different reasons.

If things were fair with the Tanya Scarlett Code Compliance enforcement case, I wouldn’t be asking questions.

Tanya Scarlett, who is older and disabled, has been renting to low-income people for more than 15 years. Now, based on a meritless complaint, she is being forced to evict her tenants and sacrifice her only source of income.

THE INTERVIEW

Last Monday, I met with Trisha Tillotson, director of the Nevada County Community Development Agency, which oversees the Code Compliance Division. Elliott joined us by video conference screen.

The terms of the interview were that it was to be non-adversarial. I would give Tillotson a chance to “defend” Code Compliance and its enforcement actions that put safely sheltered people at risk of becoming homeless.

Tillotson, who is artful with her words, corrected me. She was not defending Code Compliance, she said. She was explaining it.

Point taken. Good point. Words have nuance. While I had agreed not to argue with them, I did try to ask questions about what appears to be an egregious case of over enforcement in Scarlett’s case.

As reported previously, Code Compliance is forcing Scarlett to evict four families – seven adults and five children – from her property and demolish or remove all their non-code but safe dwellings.

Tillotson and Elliott want me to believe the county is being compassionate by allowing the tenants to live on the property, rent-free, for six months before being required to leave.

Another way to look at it is to see it as punishment of Scarlett for providing safe housing for low-income people for the last 15 years. Further, I don’t see how it is fair or compassionate to force innocent families to leave safe housing when the county knows damn well there is no available, affordable housing, for them to go to.

These families are at risk of becoming homeless.

‘THAT’S NOT TRUE’

I asked Tillotson about Scarlett’s allegations of inappropriate actions and behavior of the Code Compliance officer who handled her case.

“That’s not true,” Tillotson stated flatly, as if that settled the matter.

No, it didn’t. Neither Tillotson nor I was there to witness what happened. It left me with a she-said/she-said conundrum.

To the limited extent that we were able to discuss the case, Tillotson proved adept at deflecting and giving noncommittal answers, like, “It depends on the situation.”

For instance, I asked her, “Why did they (Code Compliance) give them (the tenants) six months to move?”

“Why did the owner?” Tillotson responded with her own question. “An agreement with a property owner to address a code issue is a two-way agreement. So, there’s nothing that county dictated or anything like that.”

As I read the contract, the county dictated everything. If Scarlett didn’t agree to the county’s terms, or if she violates them, the county will impose fines and fees starting at

$11,500 accruing at $7,000 a month, Scarlett has said in multiple interviews. Tillotson made it all sound fair and reasonable as if it were a contract negotiated between peers. Of course, it was not. Essentially, the county made Scarlett an offer she couldn’t refuse.

“I feel like I’ve been gang-raped,” Scarlett said of her experience with Code Compliance.

PLEA FOR COMPASSION

People have been writing and calling me about their own horror stories of dealing with Code Compliance. Apparently, Scarlett’s experience is not unique.

Tenants are being evicted and property owners are being punished for allowing people to live in safe but non-code-compliant housing like trailers, RVs and ADUs (accessory dwelling units).

Thus, I have joined a new group of citizens called the Coalition for Compassionate Governance to advocate for a more sensible way to treat people during this dual homeless/housing crisis. Blind adherence to outdated code is not serving the public good if it’s making people homeless.

Coalition members believe it would be far more compassionate and sensible for Code Compliance to help Scarlett and others to bring their properties into a form of health- and safety-compliance that would allow people to remain in their non-standard homes during this crisis.

Essentially, failing the construction of enough affordable housing, we want housing for the people by the people.

This new coalition hopes to initiate a conversation with the Board of Supervisors to

consider a moratorium on code enforcement on properties where people are safely

housed and there are no legitimate complaints from neighbors.

It’s insane to force people from their homes when there is no place for them to go. If you agree, please register your support at https://ccg.growinghome.life/ .

Tell us your stories of how you were treated by Code Compliance and what you would like to see happen.

A double wide home owned by Tanya Scarlett, was ordered to be vacated and demolished by Nevada County Code Compliance earlier this year.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net .