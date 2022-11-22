Tom Durkin: Code compliance cop-out

The bad optics at Rood Center saga continues.

Instead of addressing the plight of four families who are being forced into likely homelessness, Trisha Tillotson, director of the Nevada County Community Development Agency (CDA), wants to play word games.

She wrote a guest column Nov. 17 disputing my assertion that the CDA’s Code Compliance Division is “evicting” these families – mostly single mothers and children – from unpermitted housing on Tanya Scarlett’s property. (See “Bad Optics at Rood Center” Oct. 12 and Nov. 9).

Tillotson wrote, “The (Code Compliance) Department does not evict anyone.”

She’s right. Code Compliance makes property owners evict illegal tenants. If this were a court of law, I would be wrong to say Code Compliance is “evicting” tenants.

This column, however, is not a court of law. It’s a court of public opinion. So, when Code Compliance threatens property owners with fines, penalties and liens if they don’t evict illegal tenants, the public perception is like looking at the proverbial duck.

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like duck, it’s an eviction.

Blaming landlords for evicting families does not relieve Code Compliance of accountability for what happens to these families. As I previously reported, the directors of county Health and Human Services, Housing and Behavioral Health all say there is no affordable housing, especially for families.

Deliberately unaware

Tillotson also wrote: “We are not aware of anyone being made homeless because of their inability to bring their property into compliance.”

This is a weird thing to say for two reasons:

#1. I did not say property owners are being made homeless. I said the tenants are. Why is Tillotson disputing something I never said?

#2. Tillotson is not aware of the impact of Code Compliance on property owners and tenants because of an institutional, its-not-my-job mentality.

When I filed a public records request to find out how many people Code Compliance has “displaced,” I was shocked to learn they don’t keep track of their eviction victims. WTF?!

I wrote a detailed letter to the Board of Supervisors and county CEO Alison Lehman asking them why they don’t hold Code Compliance accountable for making people homeless when the county’s top homeless priority is prevention of homelessness.

I guess that’s an inconvenient question because nobody answered.

Failing to answer my question is an answer – and not a good one. Ignoring my question is not going to make it go away.

The blame game

Apparently, Code Compliance would have us believe that they are the good guys and Scarlett is the bad guy for the heinous crime of offering housing to people who couldn’t afford, find and/or qualify for legal housing in the face of the current homeless/housing crisis. And now, she’s even more of a villain for evicting them.

Not only is Code Compliance not concerned with the impact on the families, they seem unaware and unconcerned about Scarlett’s welfare. Indeed, they seem intent on punishing Scarlett for trying to survive as a disabled person.

Tillotson is “not aware” of a property owner becoming homeless. Scarlet wrote me Monday to say, “I made it clear to the county from the beginning I was at risk losing not only my land but also my place in Roseville.”

“I am hemorrhaging financially,” she said. The money from her rentals was “the only income I have to live on.”

According to the contract she signed, if she doesn’t force her tenants off her land by March 1, she says she is facing fines of $11,450 that will accrue at $7,000 a month thereafter. Moreover, she must demolish or remove the tenants’ housing at her own expense by September 2023 – but she can’t do that until her tenants leave.

Of course, the tenants have no incentive to leave because the county has decreed they can live on the property rent-free since September in exchange for signing a contract that reads, “Tenants will find new living accommodations by March 1, 2023.” (Tell me again how this is not a Code Compliance eviction.)

If the tenants do not leave, Scarlett must bear the additional cost of evicting them. She concluded, “It’s a lose-lose for everyone – me, the county, and the tenants.”

Am I oversimplifying this issue? Of course, I am. This column has a word limit, but this story isn’t over. I have offered Tillotson the opportunity to meet with me in person. While I am practicing advocacy journalism here, I am also committed to performing due diligence as a reporter. I want to give Code Compliance – and the supervisors – a fair chance to justify their positions.

Stay tuned.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net .