Tom Deal: Homelessness from the inside out

Homeless tent.

Photo: Courtesy photo

I was “no-fault” evicted in Amador County this year, my fifth time being homeless in the past 7 years. The first one was by divorce, three by dishonest landlords, and once by the Countrywide Home Loan scandal. I’ve owned three businesses, served on four Boards of Directors, taught wheel and track mechanics, alternative energy, and geography while in the Army, at San Jose State University, and seven California community colleges. After being honorably discharged, I spent 50 years doing construction, teaching, raising boy/girl twins, guiding on whitewater rivers for 30+ years, playing and coaching volleyball, and as a v’ball line judge. The point here is that it can happen to anybody.

Using my outdoor living experience, I’ve avoided being urban homeless, but I could not avoid poverty. I am relying on my small social security benefit, CalFresh food stamps, and food banks. I am so impressed by the “food banks.” They deserve spiritual, community, financial and resource support.

I’m not impressed with what is NOT being done during this international medical and social crisis. Certain individuals at the various county housing authorities and non-governmental organizations have dragged their feet, given false and misleading information, and held up paperwork for weeks before being confronted, but not all of them are like that. The Social Services for Veteran’s Families (“SSVF” Federal program) misunderstood a guideline, and promptly corrected themselves. No harm, no foul. Several people went far out of their way to get me into a Nevada County house. That’s more like it!

However, last year, I read that the Amador County Board of Supervisors voted to give, if I recall correctly, $90,000 to a consultant to teach government agencies how to communicate effectively about the homeless. How many meals did that provide? Motel rooms? Clean clothing? Diapers? It didn’t bring people together by solving the housing problem, allowing the rest to be handled by the people themselves. How about just converting empty buildings? Trying to consolidate all programs needed is holding up progress, because “one size does not fit all.” The needy are scattered all over the state, but once stable housing is provided anywhere, even just by camping indoors, individuals can find the help that they need. For example, in Jackson, an empty K-Mart building sits side-by-side with a thriving WalMart, which sells everything people need, and county transit stops there several times a day for connections to social services, churches, medical facilities and recreation, which we all need.

The greatest challenge I faced wasn’t getting food in this wealthy country. It wasn’t getting medical help, counseling, legal, telephonic, internet and computer access. It was not having a secure location from which to handle those problems. I had to travel half an hour to use a library computer, buy food or to get cell service. Storage for my property has been financially crippling, as has intermittent contact with my clients. Homelessness destroyed my Ph.D. track at U.C. Davis. I should not be “on the dole” at all. I was on the fast track for a $150,000 a year job managing rivers and watersheds.

My advice is this: Stop looking for a single solution to all of everybody’s problems and just provide shelter! Stop delaying getting people of all ages (I’m 73) out of these bitterly cold nights with the inevitable security and health problems, including stress. And stop walking by the homeless without acknowledging them. A couple dollars gives hope and leverage. In my experience, there is very, very little drug and alcohol use. And what segment of society doesn’t have those problems? Sports? Politics? Construction? Entertainment? Sales? Bars didn’t spring up to serve the homeless, and drugs weren’t created because people didn’t have houses. During the Civil War, “opium eaters” were common on both sides. Heroin was a medical treatment, as was marijuana. So many of us first became acquainted with drugs while in Vietnam and the Middle East. I quit long ago, and am glad of it, but I know that it’s still an option.

My real pain came from not being productive, being relegated to being useless, always being broke and in debt, being abused by the court system, and being jerked around by government agencies required to help, so here’s my solution: Be proactive. Don’t take ‘no’ for an answer. Keep notes with names and dates, and read the actual guidelines that the agencies operate by. On at least six occasions, when an agency told me that they couldn’t do something, I found that they are required to do exactly that. Don’t write to your congressman, but do write mass emails to everybody involved, PLUS your congressman. Not only will it get their attention, it will remind them that they work for us. Individuals in some positions of authority are the bottlenecks. The missions are good; it’s the delivery that needs work.

The internet is doing to the government and the court, what the printing press did to the Church in the 15th century. Those who had control by interpretation lost it by making information available to everyone. Information is power. So are groups who vote alike for something that’s better than what exists now. Condemn empty buildings and put tape on the floor to designate campsites. Charge the residents $1 per month to establish property rights and responsibilities. Set up government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” in the shelters. Help your sisters and brothers, children and elderly in this rich and varied country of ours. Stop discussing what to do, and do what can be done right now. Today! Now! It’s cold out there.

“Never underestimate the power of a small group of committed people to change the world. In fact, it is the only thing that ever has.” (Margaret Mead) “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” (Mahatma Gandhi) “Just do it.” (Nike)

Tom Deal

Washington Calif.