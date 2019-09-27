There’s still plenty to learn from PG&E power outages

PG&E’s planned power outages this week lacked the spark needed for a smooth rollout.

We mean this quite literally: No fire occurred that swept through the region, growing into the new Camp Fire and leaving nothing but ash in its wake.

Of course, that’s the point. PG&E cuts power after determining weather forecasts show an increased risk of fire near their power lines. The planned outage stops a transmission-related blaze before it can start. Our community is saved, and all we must deal with is the inconvenience of no power for several hours or days.

All this occurred without a hitch, or so it would seem.

What PG&E failed to do was communicate certain information in a timely manner, and maintain transparency about how it makes decisions.

PG&E has specific criteria it uses when determining whether an outage is needed, wind speed being among them. The power company in its various press releases stated wind, along with hot and dry conditions, led to the outages earlier this week.

Problem is: there was no wind. At least none that many locals, including Supervisors Sue Hoek and Ed Scofield, could discern.

And if there’s no wind, why did some people go from Monday afternoon to Thursday morning with intermittent power outages?

PG&E’s website states the criteria for a planned power outage: red flag warnings from the National Weather Service, humidity below 20%, sustained winds above 25 mph, wind gusts over 45 mph and an analysis from PG&E’s wildfire safety crew.

However, even after power was restored it failed to say what, if any, of those criteria were met. That’s troubling when you have many people, including elected officials, saying there was no wind.

PG&E must understand how much public frustration this causes. What it needs to understand is how much that frustration could be lessened by more communication, more often.

On Monday, PG&E made its decision to impose an outage by late that afternoon. But on Tuesday the decision kept getting kicked down the road. First it would happen around noon, then that afternoon and then by around 6 p.m. It was around 6:30 p.m. when word went out about some 16,000 Nevada County customers losing power around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

We need a realistic time frame to prepare for an outage, and we need it in a timely fashion. Also, tell us why the outage is needed. Don’t wave at a handful of vague criteria before shutting off power to thousands of people. Point to the reasons, say where the wind gusts are expected and explain why specific areas must lose power.

These outages meant local schools didn’t get money they rely on and businesses failed to get revenue they count on. That alone warrants a better explanation of why the outages are needed.

PG&E is dealing with a bankruptcy in the wake of the Camp Fire and plenty of ill will. Some people yell at linemen when they’re spotted working. (By the way, don’t do that. These people are trying to help.)

Most folks understand that power shutoffs are the new normal, but others may not have accepted this updated reality. Our community must understand and learn to accept these changing times.

But PG&E has plenty to learn from this week’s outages as well.

Customers can get some answers by signing up for outage alerts at http://www.pge.com. This is a good way to get regular updates as they happen.

However, email or phone updates should only be the first step for the power company. Their customers have more, detailed questions that need addressing.

PG&E should answer them before their customers get too hot.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.