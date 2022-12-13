Thea Hood: Diversity of opinions in regard to free speech

As a young child, I loved visiting my aunt and uncle every Saturday afternoon. I would sit quietly on the sofa, totally captivated by the adults expressing their opinions on every subject ever conceived. Of course, WWII was often on the agenda, since my family had successfully hidden two Jewish families throughout WWII in Holland. To make matters even more challenging, my uncle married his German girlfriend during the war, basically his political enemy. Years later, this still led to some pretty intense Saturday afternoon discussions. Sometimes the conversations would get louder and louder, until everyone had expressed their last morsel of opinion, re-living the war for the umpteenth time and solving all the world’s woes. No opinions were ever canceled, ignored, dismissed, or disrespected.

I learned a lot from those discussions – not necessarily about the content or conclusions, but about the process. And I was reminded of that process last month when someone suggested in Other Voices that The Union had lurched to the right, while yet others complain that The Union leans to the left. What a sad day for America when expressing an opinion results in attempts to cancel the speaker, spew hatred toward those whose voice does not reflect their own, or call other Americans liars.

As Karen England, Director of Capitol Resource Institute, stated recently, “It’s much easier to dismiss someone with whom you disagree, than to have an actual conversation [or debate] involving truth and logic.”

Along those same lines, I just read an article where heiress Annabella Rockwell, a Mount Holyoke graduate, stated that colleges today “are no longer places for ideas and debate and a well-rounded education. They’re centers for indoctrination.” She felt brainwashed, forced to see everything through the lens of oppression, bias and victimhood, and was encouraged to alienate herself from her parents. She further stated that “…diversity of opinion was never allowed.”

As I contemplated Rockwell’s statements, remembering lessons from my own graduate school research classes, and as I reflected back on my childhood, listening to my Dutch uncle and German aunt argue, and as I listened to Rory Stewart on the BBC recently on how to have a good argument, I have come to the following conclusions:

Diverse opinions need to be encouraged, not canceled, in order for our culture to prosper. We need the freedom to express our differing opinions without threats of being called misinformed or a liar or a conspirator.

Listening to only one side, including just one media source, is a lazy way of thinking. Likewise, schools that teach only one side of an issue produce brainwashed and indoctrinated students, incapable of critical thinking.

A good discussion or argument can help clarify our own thoughts and even change our minds.

A good discussion should help us understand the other person. We don’t have to accept their position, but we can accept them as a person and respect their right to their own opinion.

It is impossible to discover the truth without a good debate. We need to be challenged in order to search for the truth.

We need to question who determines the truth — My aunt or my uncle? Neighbor A or Neighbor B? News Media A, News Media B or Social Media? The editor or the reader? God or yourself? The scientist or the politician? The Democrat or the Republican? The fact checker owned by company A or the one owned by company B? The government or the people? You or me?

Diverse opinions are more beneficial than divisive opinions. Diverse opinions include ideas from a variety of political, social, religious, ethnic, etc., backgrounds., looking for commonality rather than attacking their opponents. Divisive opinions, on the other hand, present ideas in order to split people into opposing groups, creating disunity, discord, hatred, disagreement, anger and chaos. Dividing people thus against each other is a fundamental tool of war, serving only to weaken our community, our nation and our world.

This may be wishful thinking, but wouldn’t it be great if we could participate in some healthy discussions with our family members, friends, neighbors and colleagues, without threat of being canceled? Wouldn’t it be great if we could heal the divisiveness in our community by allowing diverse voices the freedom of expression in our local news media and in our local classrooms? Both liberals and conservatives live in this community. Both should have the freedom to express their own beliefs without threat of being cancelled or called liars; without readers accusing The Union of lurching to the right or left; without students being indoctrinated in only one agenda. We need diverse voices, not divisive voices, to heal this community.

Thea Hood is an editorial board member of The Union, she can be reached at theahood@comcast.net .