Terry McLaughlin: Why vote Yes on Proposition 6 this November?

Why vote Yes on Proposition 6 this November? Gov. Brown promised Californians there would be no tax increases without a vote of the citizens. In order to keep his promise, he and the California Legislature crafted Senate Bill 1 which created a "Transportation Improvement Fee."

Gov. Brown may call this a fee, but we all know a tax when we see one.

Senate Bill 1, "The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017," increased the cost of gasoline by 12 cents per gallon (even more for diesel) and increased the cost of registering each of your vehicles by $25 to $175 per year, based upon the value. California already had one of the top gas tax rates in the nation, but millions of dollars from those funds were diverted over the years to non-transportation programs. The easy solution for Sacramento was simply to raise taxes again.

Everyone in our community is feeling the effect of these higher fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees. Every item you purchase, whether it be groceries, appliances, garden supplies, or automotive parts, must be shipped on our roads — and the increased cost of fuel to the supplier is passed directly on to you and me, the consumers.

Did you know that both the gas tax and the vehicle registration fee will increase every year?

The legislation states that "On January 1, 2020, and every January 1 thereafter, the department shall adjust the transportation improvement fee imposed … by increasing the fee for each vehicle market range in an amount equal to the increase in the California Consumer Price Index for the prior year." This same language applies to the per gallon gasoline tax. And even if the federal gasoline tax is reduced, Californians won't get a break.

Section 32 of SB1 explains that if the federal fuel tax is reduced, the state tax will increase "so that the combined state rate … and the federal tax rate per gallon equal what it would have been in the absence of the federal reduction." According to analysis published by the Orange County Register (April 22, 2017), which factored in cap-and-trade fees and other government mandates, "if one adds up all the hidden government costs, fees and taxes that California may soon impose on gasoline, drivers can expect to pay close to two dollars more than the national average."

The Reason Foundation, a Los Angeles-based Libertarian think tank, determined that California spends 4.7 times as much per mile of state-controlled highway as the national average. California doesn't have a transportation funding problem — we have a transportation spending problem.

The Reason Foundation found that for every $1 Texas spends on its highways, California spends $5.80. For every $1 spent by Michigan on its highways, California spends $3. California ranks 47th for highway conditions, while Texas ranks 11th and Michigan ranks 30th. How is it that the taxpayers in these states are getting so much more for their money? Part of the reason may be that for every mile of highway it controls, the Reason Foundation reports that California spent $77,000 on administration costs — taxpayer money that is never used to fill potholes, repair bridges, or widen roads.

Spending 4.7 times the national average per mile in exchange for one of the poorest-ranked transportation systems in the country would seem to indicate that some spending decisions need to be reevaluated.

So where is the money collected through SB1 going? According to Caltrans, in addition to maintenance and repair of bridges and state and local roads, a generous portion of the first $5 billion in revenue generated by SB1 is allocated to bicycle, pedestrian, and freight projects. All of these projects may be worthy, but shouldn't the citizens of California have the opportunity to educate themselves about how previous transportation tax revenues have been used and then express their opinions by their vote?

One of the major components of Proposition 6, on the ballot this November, is a requirement that all legislatively passed taxes on fuels and vehicles can only become effective after a statewide vote of the people. If Proposition 6 passes, SB1 would be made null and void since it did not get a public vote, effectively repealing the increase in the fuel tax and vehicle registration fees.

According to John Kabateck, director of the National Federation of Independent Business, "California's small businesses and working families are being crushed in this state with rising costs in every aspect of running their business, which is why NFIB was the leading statewide business association opposed to Senate Bill 1 last year, and why we fully support Proposition 6 to repeal these regressive gas and car tax increases on hardworking Californians.

"Business owners deeply understand the need for a vibrant transportation infrastructure, and they also know Sacramento has mismanaged existing transportation tax revenues for decades, which has resulted in abysmal roads across California. However, with a $200+ billion state budget with a $9 billion surplus, clearly higher taxes are not needed — better management of our tax dollars is the answer, and Proposition 6 forces the legislature to be accountable with existing transportation tax dollars."

A Yes vote on Proposition 6 will send a clear message to Sacramento that Californians demand more accountability and fiscal responsibility, and insist on having their voices heard in the ballot box before they are burdened by additional transportation taxes.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.