Terry McLaughlin: Why should Californians pay more with an overflowing budget?

California's new governor, Gavin Newsom, unveiled his proposed budget on Jan. 10 — a spending proposal of over $209 billion, about $8 billion more than Jerry Brown's final budget.

Gov. Newsom's budget proposes spending $144 billion of general fund dollars. Just six years ago, general fund spending was less than $100 billion, so it would appear that state government is California's number one growth industry.

The budget calls for a first-ever water tax and an added fee on phone bills. Newsom's water tax plan, called the "Safe And Affordable Drinking Water Fund," is expected to be similar to a rejected proposal made in 2018 by State Senator Bill Monning, D-Carmel, to tax residential customers 95 cents a month to help fund water improvements in rural farming communities in the Central Valley and throughout the state. It would raise about $110 million to get clean water to what the McClatchy News Service estimated to be about 360,000 people. The amount the governor projects this new tax would provide annually is dwarfed by money already available from a $7.5 billion state water bond passed in 2014. While the largest portion of that bond was reserved for water storage projects, one of its listed priorities for the remaining $4.8 billion was providing access to clean water.

Gov. Newsom wants to add 20 to 80 cents on monthly cell phone and landline fees to upgrade the 911 emergency notification system. This action would require a two-thirds vote of the legislature, and a similar proposal died late in the last legislative session due to fears that it was a regressive tax. But with a new Democratic super-majority in the 2019 legislature, it seems likely the governor will be able to garner the support he requires.

Lawmakers have already proposed over 400 pieces of legislation and more than $40 billion in new, costly programs, and taxpayers can only hope the governor will be able to resist their demands ...

California is now enjoying what recently departed Legislative Analyst Mac Taylor described as "extraordinary" budget health. Newsom took office with state budget reserves of over $16 billion, and the current Legislative Analyst's Office is projecting the state will have yet an additional $14.8 billion surplus for a $21.5 billion budget windfall in 2019-2020.

Why is the public being asked to pay even more with such an overflowing budget?

Both the proposed water tax and phone tax deal with public health and safety, so it seems reasonable that those projects would have a first claim on existing general fund revenues. Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, told the Sacramento Bee that Newsom's plan is only the latest example of "California's knee-jerk reaction to default to a new tax whenever there's a new problem."

California's spending plan could not be complete without new "revenue enhancements," with the biggest item on this list an imposition of the individual mandate, which requires Californians to purchase health insurance or pay a penalty. The federal Affordable Care Act imposed a burdensome tax on millions of Americans who could not afford to purchase health insurance. That tax was repealed by Congress at the federal level, but Gov. Newsom wants to reinstate it in California. The cost to Californians for a state-imposed individual mandate with a penalty is estimated to be about $700 per person and projected to raise $500 million in new revenue. That revenue will be needed if Newsom achieves his proposal to allow those living in the country illegally, up to the age of 26, to enroll in Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income citizens.

Is there anything good for the taxpayer in Newsom's proposed budget? The new governor stressed that much of the increased spending he is proposing would be used for one-time projects, such as lump payments toward employee pension debts and grants for special programs. His desire to grow the rainy day fund, in order to prepare for any future recession, and his commitment to prepay some of CalPERs and CalSTRS unfunded pension debt and long-term liabilities are laudable.

A new report from the California Policy Center estimates "California's total state and local government debt as of June 30, 2017 totaled just over $1.5 trillion. That total includes all outstanding bonds, loans, and other long-term liabilities, along with the officially reported unfunded liability for other post-employment benefits, as well as unfunded pension liabilities." This is a 15 percent increase from the previous two years and equal to approximately 54 percent of the gross state product.

Newsom's plan is only the opening proposal in budget negotiations that will continue through June, the deadline for the governor and legislature to reach an agreement. Lawmakers have already proposed over 400 pieces of legislation and more than $40 billion in new, costly programs, and taxpayers can only hope the governor will be able to resist their demands, which he has been quoted as saying need to be "whittled down".

While the Republican minority in California's legislature disagrees with many of Gov. Newsom's priorities, particularly the expansion of Medi-Cal to undocumented immigrants, Republican lawmakers have expressed that they are encouraged by the new Governor's stated emphasis on fiscal responsibility and one-time spending. Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, the Republican vice chair of the budget committee, has praised Newsom for proposing to pay down budget debts and unfunded pension liabilities.

But taxpayers' primary concern should be that the majority party in California almost always reacts to any problems with a tax increase, rather than the more prudent course of prioritizing spending.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.