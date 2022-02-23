Terry McLaughlin: Washington’s character

The third Monday in February was designated as Presidents Day in 1971, traditionally to celebrate the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, who each made a significant impact upon our nation.

Visiting my grandchildren recently, I asked a young playmate about what they were studying in fourth grade. My grandchild’s friend said they were studying George Washington and that “he wasn’t all that great — he owned slaves.”

Washington and his contemporaries were part of an economic system that relied upon slavery. Today we recognize slavery as an egregious act at any time or place, but it was the established system in many parts of the world in the mid-1700s. I was saddened to think that George Washington as a slave owner was the most memorable fact that was presented to this child in her fourth grade classroom.

As a provincial officer fighting with the British army, a young Washington had shown conspicuous courage under fire and a marked ability for leadership, but in 1759, at the age of 27, he gave up the military life for the life of a Virginia planter. It was said that he had the bearing of a man accustomed to respect, but with no hint of arrogance. “Amiable” and “modest” were words frequently used to describe him.

Seeing things as they were, not as he wished them to be, was one of Washington’s strengths, so more than 15 years later in 1775, when the British army drew blood at Lexington and Concord, followed by the brutal Battle of Bunker Hill, Washington was quite aware of his own limitations.





When Congress offered him command of an army made up of mostly undisciplined, poorly armed volunteer farmers and tradesmen, preparing to go up against one of the most formidable military forces on Earth, he wrote his wife, Martha, that “far from seeking this appointment, I have used every endeavor in my power to avoid it … from a consciousness of it’s being a trust too great for my capacity …. It has been a kind of destiny that has thrown me upon this service.”

With so much riding on the outcome, Washington knew that someone had to take command, and regardless of how impossible the task and the odds, he was better suited than any of the others Congress may have had in mind.

In his formal acceptance of the new command on June 16, 1775, he said: “I am truly sensible of the high honor done me in this appointment, yet I feel great distress from a consciousness that my abilities and military experience may not be equal to the extensive and important trust. However, as the Congress desire it, I will enter upon the momentous duty, and exert every power I possess in their service and for the support of the glorious cause.”

At the time John Adams nominated Washington for this command, he wrote in a letter to his wife, Abigail, that “this appointment will have great effect in cementing and securing the union of these colonies.” He prophesied that Washington could become “one of the most important characters in the world.”

Washington’s wealth was of great importance to the men he led and among many in Congress. If George Washington, who had so much, was willing to risk it all, however daunting the odds, then they felt they should be willing as well. That he served without pay was also widely taken as further evidence of his total commitment.

George Washington’s very presence and demeanor were likely the glue that kept his ragtag troops together and led the Continental Army to victory in the American Revolutionary War.

Gen. Nathanael Greene observed that Washington’s effect on his troops was striking. “Joy was visible on every countenance,” he said, “and it seemed as if the spirit of conquest breathed through the whole army.”

Joseph Reed, a young lawyer who became Washington’s secretary, said that Washington had “expressed himself to me in such terms that I thought myself bound by every tie of duty and honor to comply with his request to help him through the sea of difficulties.”

George Washington was not a brilliant strategist, or a gifted orator. He had on occasion made serious mistakes in judgment. But in his greatest test, he learned from experience, never forgot what was at stake, and never gave up.

Again and again in his letters to Congress and his officers, he called for “perseverance and spirit,” for “patience and perseverance,” for “unremitting courage and perseverance.” Without Washington’s leadership and unrelenting perseverance, many believe the revolution would almost certainly have failed.

Gen. Nathanael Green foresaw that “he will be the deliverer of his own country.” For those who had been with George Washington throughout the war, and knew what a close call it had been and how often circumstances, weather, and the strengths of individual character had made the difference, the outcome seemed little short of a miracle.

Washington’s selection as the first president of our young nation, and the confidence entrusted to him, was further recognition of his character and abilities.

Shall we teach our children that dedicated and accomplished men such as George Washington are not worthy of recognition and respect because they once owned slaves? Re-examining our 18th century founders through a 21st century lens in order to devalue and delegitimize their extraordinary achievements is both shortsighted and intellectually lazy.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com