Terry McLaughlin: The gift of tradition

If you were to visit the Borghese Gallery in Rome you might stumble upon one of Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s awe-inspiring sculptures, “Aeneas, Anchises, and Ascanius.” The sculpture captures the moment in the Aeneid when the three men escape from Troy to make their way to Italy, where they will eventually become the progenitors of Romulus and Remus, and the Roman people.

Aeneas bears his father Anchises on his shoulders. Anchises, in turn, carries the ashes of their ancestors, and behind them follows Aeneas’ son, Ascanius, carrying the eternal flame of Troy. What is depicted are three generations carved from a single block of stone, united as an image of the past, the present, and the future.

In Aeneas’ bent posture and taut muscles, we can see the weight of his father bearing down on him as he seeks to escape. But he continues to carry his father, who is keeping his ancestors close at hand, while also leading and protecting his son. Aeneas may appear to be carrying a great burden, but in reality, he is carrying the father than gave him life, gave him faith, made him the man he grew to be, and who taught him to value his long line of ancestors. He may be carrying the burden of tradition, but that burden is also the source of his strength.

In the community in which I grew up, tradition was highly valued and celebrated. My father and all of my grandparents were born in the Portuguese Azores Islands. My father became a naturalized citizen in the 1930s, and although he was a profoundly proud and patriotic American, he never forgot the traditions of the country of his birth. We celebrated and recognized many Portuguese traditions throughout the year, but there were several that were unique to Christmas that made a great impression upon me as a child.

One of those traditions was attending midnight Mass on Dec. 24. In Portugal, this is referred to as “Missa do Galo” or the “Rooster’s Mass.” The rooster serves as Portugal’s national symbol and a rooster’s presence at the time of Jesus’ birth is the legend that inspired the “Rooster’s Mass.” Multiple generations in my family continue the tradition of displaying at last one Portuguese rooster in their home.

Another tradition of great significance was that of the “Presepio.” Derived from the Latin word “presepium,” meaning manger, this tradition originated in Italy dozens of generations ago. It migrated to Portugal, where the creation of Presepios is very popular throughout the country. The Presepio is much more than a manger or a nativity scene. It can include small waterfalls, fountains, houses, buildings, mountains, trees, grottoes, livestock and much more. The details can be astounding.

One of my most vibrant childhood memories is regularly visiting friends in our community who created Presepios in their living rooms – often quite literally taking up half of the room. All were welcome to visit during the month of December and all were greeted with open arms, smiles, and an offer of libation. As we listened to the animated discussion of our parents in a mixture of both Portuguese and English, the children would study every amazing aspect of the scene, every structure, every figure, and each time we would discover something new to exclaim about.

Some of the elements often found within the most elaborate Presepios are the “Benino,” a sleeping shepherd, who represents the “sleeping people to whom the angels announce the coming of the Christ.”

The shepherd is often found sleeping among 12 sheep, who can represent the 12 Apostles or the 12 months of the year.

The “Shepherd of Wonder,” generally shown on his knees with his arms open toward the Nativity, represents admiration and childish amazement, free of sin, in the faith of the miracle of Jesus’ birth.

The “wine cellar” represents the blood of Christ, and the fisherman is considered to be the “fisherman of souls.” Fish is the first symbol of the Christians who were persecuted during the Roman empire. Both the “fisherman” and the “hunter” represent human survival and death vs. life.

Often depicted are two comrades knows as “Tio (Uncle) Vincenzo” and “Tio Pasquale” who represent Fat Tuesday (the day before Ash Wednesday) and Good Friday – the two moments that open and close the period of the commemoration of the death of Christ before Easter.

The Three Wise Men who seek the infant Jesus after a long journey are often depicted on the backs of a horse, a dromedary, and an elephant, symbolizing Europe, Asia and Africa.

There is an endless variety of characters, food and structures that can be depicted in individual family Presepios, which can vary in size from a tabletop display to an entire room in a house. In 2013, Portugal was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for creating and displaying the largest Presepio.

That recognition continues, as in 2020 a crew made up primarily of volunteers took almost an entire year to build the Vila Real de Santo Antonio Nativity Scene in the Algarve region of Portugal. This Presepio featured more than 5,000 individual pieces, including more than 80 moving parts, lakes and fountains, and utilized 20 tons of sand, moss, cork and decorative pebbles.

While you will never find a 5, 000-piece Presepio in my home, at Christmas you will always find a simple Nativity scene. Along with a kitchen full of roosters, this is one small way in which I carry the traditions of the past on my shoulders, not as a regrettable burden, but as a gift that continues to enrich and guide me.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com