Terry McLaughlin: Newcomers Club makes Christmas merry for Nevada County community

Our community is blessed with generous individuals and organizations, as has been evidenced by the many features published in this newspaper over the past few weeks.

One of those organizations, whose generosity continues to multiply year after year, is the Newcomers Club of Nevada County.

Their holiday "Christmas Families Project" has grown from aiding two families with four gift certificates in 2002 to one of Nevada County's largest Christmas programs in support of children, providing personalized gifts to fifty nine families and almost 140 children in 2018.

Newcomers Club describes this program as a "helping hand up, not a hand out" for families who are working, training for new job skills, or who are suffering from temporary financial hardship. With the support of Helping Hands Nurturing Center, the Friendship Club, and Women of Worth, families are chosen and screened to receive specially selected gifts appropriate to each family.

The Helping Hands Nurturing Center assists struggling families with housing, job skills and parenting skills. Families are welcome to remain in their program for a year or longer as they strive for self-sufficiency, and Newcomers are advocates for their children at Christmas time.

The Friendship Club helps at-risk girls from dysfunctional families or those suffering financial woes, or who are involved with drugs and other stressors that impact a normal holiday experience for them. Newcomers steps in to make sure these young girls receive personalized gifts to ease them through tough times.

Recommended Stories For You

Women of Worth offers assistance for families in crisis due to domestic violence or sex trafficking. They offer short and long-term shelter, as well as transitional services. Many times the holidays bring higher levels of stress and subsequent domestic issues to these women and children. Newcomers' Christmas Families Project assures that children caught up in this web are still able to celebrate Christmas with personalized gifts.

Each year the chosen families fill out "Wish Lists" with each child's age, gender, clothing sizes and special gift requests. The aim is to provide each child at least one special item from his or her "List to Santa." Some of the requests Newcomers receives from these children are very practical. This year a 17-year-old girl asked for a set of tools for a building project. A 16 year old asked for luggage, in preparation for traveling with the Nevada Union Choir to Europe next year.

One of the manners in which Newcomers supports this project is with a live auction event held each October. 2018's live auction was the most profitable yet, generating approximately $11,000 in donations. Many local businesses contributed items or services to the auction, such as returning supporters Sierra Stages Community Theater, Alta Sierra Country Club, RE/MAX Performance Real Estate, and Tim The Tree Man – to name just a few. These fundraising efforts could not have been so successful without the support of many donors in our community. Over $2,000 in additional funds was collected from generous Newcomers members for this project simply by passing a basket at their annual Christmas luncheon.

Once the chosen families completed their "Wish Lists," those lists were given to designated members of Newcomers. Taking advantage of deep discounts offered by some local vendors, such as Kmart and JC Penneys, 53 shoppers set out this year in search of the perfect gifts, and once purchased, those items were beautifully wrapped by another team of 40 volunteers who worked 26 shifts over two and a half weeks. Those specially selected gifts, wrapped, bagged and tagged, were delivered to the screening agencies, who will deliver them to the families in time for Christmas.

Newcomers Club sets some funds aside for special items that would go beyond the scope of a normal gift purchase. Special items might be a sewing machine, pots and pans, cribs, beds, kindles or bicycles. This year, an 11 year old wished for an alto saxophone. This request was passed on to Newcomers' special needs committee and the search for an affordable instrument was on. The word went out to local music groups, music shops and pawn shops. At their Christmas luncheon the attendees were told of this rather expensive special request and the response was overwhelming, raising more than enough funds specifically allocated for this purchase, in addition to general fundraising for the Christmas Families Project.

Newcomers delivered five scooters and 23 bikes in 2018. This may be the first bicycle some of these children have ever had, and many need training wheels, so Newcomers has a special team that works only on bikes. Imagine the joy of these children finding a new bike in their favorite color on Christmas morning with a matching safety helmet! Another generous donor, Quietech Associates in Grass Valley, offered to erase and update used tablets, iPads or laptops for teenage recipients this year.

Each family member also receives a "ditty bag" containing personal items such as a toothbrush, floss, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and other necessities, lovingly assembled by yet another team of Newcomers volunteers.

Since 2002 Newcomers Club has raised almost $100,000 and served over 1,000 Nevada County children and their families. In 2017 alone, 292 individual Newcomers volunteered to assist with this special Christmas gift-giving project.

How fortunate we are in Nevada County to have such a wealth of hardworking and generous volunteers whose only aim is to provide a memorable and merry Christmas for others.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.